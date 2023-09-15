Unexpected star to cost LA Knight his match on WWE SmackDown tonight? Looking at the chances

LA Knight is scheduled to compete on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in a singles match against The Miz. This bout was arranged during the previous episode of SmackDown when Knight confronted Adam Pearce and requested a rematch against Miz.

This request came after The Miz's actions on the red brand, where he taunted both LA Knight and John Cena following his loss to The Megastar at Payback 2023.

However, there is a possibility that Austin Theory could play a role in costing Knight his match on tonight's show. The potential reason behind the same could be Theory's loss last week at the hands of Knight in a singles match despite Grayson Waller being ringside. Frustrated by his loss, A-Town Down may be seeking revenge against The Megastar, and his interference could lead to Knight losing to The Miz.

Given that Knight previously defeated The Miz at Payback, a victory for the latter this time around would build anticipation for Knight's future storylines in the company. Additionally, Theory's involvement could potentially set up a feud between LA Knight and the former United States Champion

Fans will be eager to see how the events unfold as LA Knight takes on The Miz in a rematch on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Will LA Knight & John Cena team up in the near future?

Since John Cena's return, he has been involved in various segments and storylines, including interactions with LA Knight. However, the story could take an unexpected turn in which Cena and Knight form a tag team.

Additionally, tonight's edition of SmackDown could also serve as the starting point for this storyline. For those unaware, Cena is scheduled to appear on The Waller Effect as a special guest, while Knight is set to face The Miz, with a potential interruption by Austin Theory. The company has already hinted at an alliance between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, as Waller accompanied Theory last week.

In tonight's show, Theory could cost Knight his match against The Miz, and during The Waller Effect segment, Waller and Theory might team up to attack John Cena after a heated confrontation. This could lead to Knight coming to Cena's aid, setting up an unexpected alliance between The Megastar and the 16-time World Champion.

Such an alliance would likely be well-received by fans. If this potential scenario takes place on tonight's show, then the ideal location for their tag team bout could be the upcoming Premium Live event WWE Fastlane 2023.