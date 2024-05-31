Unfinished business, real-life couple & more - 4 reasons why Becky Lynch will re-sign with WWE 

Becky Lynch's current WWE contract expires tomorrow, and she will then be considered a free agent and be able to move over to any promotion she desires. While there are rumors linking her to a move to AEW, it seems that there is a lot more keeping her in WWE at present, and it's only a matter of time before the Irish star signs a new deal, if she hasn't already.

The Man failed to regain her Women's World Title against Liv Morgan on Monday Night RAW this past week, and while it seems that she is taking some time away, here are four major reasons why she will return:

#4. Revenge on Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio cost Becky Lynch the Women's World Championship twice within three days, and there is no way the former champion will allow that to stand. While Lynch has made it clear that she is taking some time away, it's likely that she will be back to exact revenge on the couple when the time is right.

Morgan needs to grow as Women's World Champion and could now go through all the women on the roster until Rhea Ripley makes her return, and then Becky Lynch can come back and make her case or even push for a major WrestleMania match against Morgan next year.

#3. Unfinished business in WWE

Becky Lynch has headlined WrestleMania, been on the cover of WWE 2K, and smashed many of the glass ceilings that have kept women in WWE grounded over the past few decades. While many claim she has no unfinished business, the 37-year-old has a lot to return for.

Roman Reigns wasn't a major star when he was full-time; if Lynch returns as a part-time star and adopts the same aura as The Tribal Chief, she could extend her career for another few years.

#2. Becky Lynch has never expressed a desire to go to AEW

While several stars have made it clear that they would head over to AEW when their WWE careers end, Becky Lynch isn't one of them. The Man and her husband, Seth Rollins, have always been loyal to WWE. It's fantastic that there are now options for wrestlers outside of the Stamford-based promotion, but Lynch doesn't need AEW.

Lynch must take some time away from the ring to be with her husband and daughter. After Rollins recovers from his knee surgery, the couple can pitch a way to return to the ring.

#1. Traveling with her husband and daughter

Becky Lynch's situation is unique! Not only is she a major star in her own right, but she is also married to one of the greatest male wrestlers of the modern era, in the form of Seth Rollins. The real-life couple has a three-year-old daughter.

The couple has been traveling together and looking after their daughter on the road over the past few years, and Lynch would want to continue that when her husband is fit to work again. Currently, The Visionary is also taking some time away from the ring after a recent knee surgery, so it makes sense for Becky to join him after he recovers.