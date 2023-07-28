Unmasked Rey Mysterio was "so cute," Cody Rhodes' sister Teil says (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes' sister Teil Runnels recently recalled how she met WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio backstage in WCW during her teenage years.

Runnels often attended WCW shows alongside her father Dusty Rhodes, a booker and on-screen talent for the company throughout the 1990s. Mysterio wrestled for WCW between 1996 and 2001 before joining WWE in 2002.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Runnels named Bret Hart and Mysterio as two of her favorite wrestlers:

"I loved Bret Hart, and I remember he gave me his glasses during I think probably a house show during the [Dusty Rhodes] polka dot run. Growing up, my favorite, though – I was a WCW kid – was Rey Mysterio. He was my first real favorite wrestler (…) He was unmasked [during first meeting]. I was a young teen. I thought he was so cute under his mask." [4:46 – 5:24]

Teil Runnels on Cody Rhodes feuding with Dominik Mysterio

On July 1, Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank in London, England, after a short rivalry on RAW.

Teil Runnels is happy to see Rey Mysterio's son sharing the ring with her brother in WWE:

"I don't [stay in touch with Rey Mysterio], but I got to talk to him at the first All In [in 2018] that he did. I told him, I said he was always one of my faves, and it's just so funny now with Cody just having worked with Dom. It's such an interesting business the way it all kinda comes back and how the families come back around." [5:28 – 5:46]

Runnels also praised Dominik Mysterio's work alongside Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day:

"It's always tricky adding some of the real stuff into the storylines on TV. I think it's a little different with Dom [versus Rey] than it was let's say with Dusty [versus] Goldust, but I think it's great. Obviously him and Mami [Rhea Ripley], that whole Judgment Day is such a fun group, and the reactions they're getting are really big." [6:07 – 6:37]

In the same interview, Runnels gave her thoughts on Dustin Rhodes possibly returning to WWE after his AEW contract expires.

A new documentary about Cody Rhodes' life in the wrestling business, WWE American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, will be available to stream on Peacock on July 31.

