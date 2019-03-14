Unpopular Opinion: Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston should be the main event of WrestleMania 35

Up until recently, I was fully on board with Ronda Rousey v. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch main eventing WrestleMania 35 for the RAW Women’s Championship. However, with how the major storylines have been built as of lately, I now believe that the match between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship should close the show.

The Bryan v. Kingston match isn’t official yet, but Kofi will somehow win the gauntlet match next week and will make the match official. If you take a look at the 4 major matches on this year’s card, Kofi v. Bryan has had the best buildup and arguably the most amount of fan investment currently. Seth Rollins v. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship has had virtually no build and feels like an afterthought at this point. While Triple H v. Batista in a No Holds Barred Match has the most star value, this isn’t the WrestleMania for them to close and would leave a sour taste in fans mouth if it did. That leaves the Women’s Title match and Bryan v. Kofi.

Up until shortly after the Royal Rumble, Rousey v. Lynch, and later Charlotte had the most heat going into it and had the fans invested, especially in Becky. However, with Becky’s on again-off again suspension and playing up her “knee injury” all of the time, the storyline and feud has lost a lot of momentum and heat.

Meanwhile, the Bryan v. Kofi match is gaining momentum and fan interest. From Kofi’s gauntlet match performance on Smackdown to Elimination Chamber to being screwed over by Vince McMahon, the fans are fully behind Kofi, and arguably more than Becky.

I feel like Kofi pinning Bryan in the middle of the ring to close the show would get a massive pop as well. Becky pinning either Charlotte or Ronda would get a huge pop too, but she has already been Women’s Champion so it’s not like we haven’t seen it before.

On the other hand, Kofi would finally be getting his moment after 11 years. Furthermore, fans have always said for years that the WWE Championship should always close out a PPV no matter what. You have a red-hot WWE Championship feud right now, so here’s your chance.

This would be like WrestleMania 30, where Randy Orton v. Batista for the WWE Championship was scheduled to close, but Daniel Bryan got red hot and was added to the match and got his moment. Five years later and Kofi would be in the exact same position Bryan was in. The story writes itself and should main event WrestleMania.

