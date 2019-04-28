Unpopular Opinion: WWE should release unhappy talent to avoid negative publicity

WWE are trying to do all they can to stop AEW getting their talent.

WWE has been in hot water lately. Talents have been publicly voicing their displeasure with how they are being booked. For instance, recently, Luke Harper announced his release request from the company, but it wasnt granted.

It seems to have painted the company as a "bad guy promotion", forcing management to dissuade superstars from making public release requests.

The question that arises is - Why are so many superstars requesting to be let go?

Due to WWE performers being independent contractors, they are committed to the company for many years. They are not allowed to leave the company whenever they like, due to the legally-binding contracts they sign.

WWE Superstars are forced to adhere to their contractual obligations, with the company very rarely making any exceptions (Brock Lesnar comes to mind). The only way superstars can get out of their contracts is by getting fired for doing something wrong, or if they are fortunate enough to have a release request granted.

When WWE do grant release, it's usually down to Creative not having anything storyline-wise for them, but it can also be for personal reasons of the individual. After getting released, superstars usually have a 90-day period where they can't wrestle for any other promotion.

Being fired is vastly different, because usually it means you've upset the higher-ups - either through inappropriate backstage behavior (eg. Big Cass), or you have had serious allegations made against you (eg. Enzo Amore).

WWE usually tries to do everything they can to stay away from bad publicity, especially if it's caused by one of their own talents. Depending upon the seriousness of the situation, WWE reserves the right to blacklist certain former superstars.

Another route is that of removing any affiliation and content concerning a particular superstar from the WWE Network. This helps avoid giving the company a bad name, or tarnishing the business as a whole.

However, when it comes down to WWE not granting release requests, Vince McMahon brings all that criticism onto himself. It is not fully known why they don't let a few go, but the general consensus is that WWE does not lose top tier talent to AEW, and other competitors.

It seems that Vince McMahon is growing more paranoid about AEW, even before they have their first show. They are an unproven commodity at the moment, therefore WWE really doesn't have a lot to worry about until they prove to be a threat.

Personally speaking, I don't see why talent should have to stay with WWE if they are being underutilized. If WWE aren't going to make changes in certain areas soon, we could see a mass exodus of talent. Chris Jericho has stated that not every former WWE superstar will be getting to work in their promotion. They don't want want to have the same overflow of talent problem that WWE has.

It's completely unfair that WWE completely bury all their talent that either want to leave, or are leaving. Dean Ambrose was on a cold streak for months on TV ever since his departure was announced on the WWE website. It seems to be a way to humiliate the superstar on their way out. Is it really any wonder why some people get disgruntled with the company?

WWE superstars should be allowed to have their release request granted. It would significantly bring down the number of complaints about lack of opportunities, because they could look for work elsewhere - this also opens doors for up-and-coming superstars. The roster, as it stands, is way too stacked for everybody to get TV time.

Vince McMahon can't keep coming across as greedy and vindictive, as it will destroy the image of the company. Changes have to be made immediately. AEW are only offering their product as an alternative to other promotions, not starting a war like WCW did. It seems that maybe Vince has gotten complacent, with WWE being the number one promotion.

Competition is good for the business and forces the company to produce a better product. AEW aren't looking to put WWE out of business like WCW were. WWE needs to put forth a better product. Wins and losses need to matter, while talent should be given more opportunities to rise to the top of the card.