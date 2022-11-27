Unprepared challenger, missing piece - 5 Mistakes that were made at WWE Survivor Series 2022

WWE Survivor Series took over Boston Masacheussets last night and was the company's final Premium Live Event in 2022.

The men's WarGames match easily stole the show, but it appears that much of the card could have been overlooked to ensure that The Bloodline's issues were the main story of the night.

The following list looks at five of the biggest mistakes that were made last night at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

#5. The Women's WarGames match was riddled with botches at WWE Survivor Series

The Women's WarGames match set the tone for the night since it was the opener and saw Becky Lynch predictably pick up the win for her team, despite Rhea Ripley and Damage CTRL being pushed hard in her absence.

The booking clearly didn't follow what had been seen over the past few months and made it appear as though Lynch had walked back in and was the only reason the group was able to win. There were botches all over the match, some more dangerous than others, and many of the women in that match were probably glad when the bell finally rang.

#4. Where was Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt is one of the most intriguing stars in the company at the moment, but there was nothing linking him to the show. The former WWE Champion is currently part of a storyline with LA Knight, and there could have been a backstage segment or promo to continue this, much like at Crown Jewel, but he was skipped.

Several other key stars were also missing from the show, including Gunther, Braun, and many SmackDown women, making the show feel slightly incomplete.

#3. Ronda Rousey's match could have been skipped and replaced by Gunther vs Braun

Ronda Rousey took on Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series, defending her SmackDown Women's Championship. Shotzi was forced to go it alone after Raquel Rodriguez suffered a broken elbow on SmackDown, and it was believed that it could lead to the return of Charlotte or Sasha Banks to help her.

Instead, it was easily the low point of the night, and fans criticized the match on social media because of the number of botches and the fact that Shotzi carried Rousey all the way through.

#2. There was no return or debut at this year's WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series has become iconic for debuts over the years, with Kurt Angle, The Rock, Sting, and The Shield being just a few stars who debuted in WWE at the event. This year didn't seem to follow the same script, as there were no debuts or even returns, even though many fans had convinced themselves that Sasha Banks would be back in her hometown.

While the main event swerve was enough to send fans home happy, it's hard to overlook the rest of the card, which gave little to tune into on Monday night just two months before The Royal Rumble.

#1. Austin Theory won a title that he cashed in and lost his contract for just two weeks ago

Austin Theory is the new United States Champion. Even though the way he won the Championship was creative and ensured that Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley were not buried, the overall story doesn't make any sense.

Theory cashed in his contract for this title and lost, only to win it two weeks later. While many fans have argued that Theory has a new attitude and focus now, it was only two weeks ago. WWE could have pushed this out for longer, allowed his new attitude to grow, given him a new focus, and let him become a different person before winning the title.

Do you think there were many mistakes at WWE Survivor Series? Have your say in the comments section below.

