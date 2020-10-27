The WWE RAW after Hell in a Cell was an action-packed show, which saw Drew McIntyre begin his retribution story following his loss to Randy Orton at the weekend's pay-per-view. Orton and McIntyre closed out the show, with the former WWE Champion attacking and assaulting Randy Orton.

The show ended with the two brawling, while The Fiend made a brief appearance as well. Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre continued their brawl following WWE RAW, and The Scottish Psychopath did everything in his power to get revenge.

Some parts of the world saw more of the brawl even after RAW went off the air as a Twitter user posted more visuals of the fight. McIntyre landed a few lofty blows to Orton in the brawl and even used a pen to Orton's eye during the fight on top of the RAW commentary table.

The video can be seen below:

Drew McIntyre stabbed Randy Orton in the eye with a pen as RAW was going off the air.



This was shown in Canada but apparently not anywhere else. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/IQyDcNsyrA — Conman167 (@conman167) October 27, 2020

The user reports that this was broadcast to only Canadian viewers.

Drew McIntyre attacked Orton on RAW during the "Moment of Bliss" segment between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton to close out the show. Orton escaped the former champion's clutches before the lights went out and The Fiend appeared behind him.

Randy Orton then went back to the ring where he brawled with Drew McIntyre again to end the show.

Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

McIntyre and Orton began their feud before SummerSlam and in that pay-per-view, the Scotsman retained his title. He then defended it once again Clash of Champions in an Ambulance match, and once again retained it. But, Randy Orton was third time lucky as he defeated McIntyre at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this past weekend.

In a brutal 30-minute match, Orton came out the winner, and became a 14-time world champion in WWE. The new WWE Champion will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE's next pay-per-view, Survivor Series, in a champion vs champion match.

It will be interesting to see where WWE goes with this McIntyre-Orton feud, considering The Fiend has also been added to it, or at least teased by WWE, on this past week's RAW.