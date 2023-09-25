Unthinkable betrayal to cost IYO SKY the WWE Women's Championship? It has happened before, and it's not Bayley!

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY is on top of the world right now. She won the coveted title by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase in front of tens of thousands of fans at SummerSlam and has since successfully defended the belt against two stars from the blue brand.

SmackDown has some heavy hitters, both active and inactive, who can still pose a threat to the champion, however. The likes of Charlotte Flair, Mia Yim, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair could be top challengers at any time. Interestingly, IYO may also need to watch her back from inside her own camp.

The Genius Of The Sky is one-third of Damage CTRL. She and Bayley have had a lot of miscommunication over the years, so one could assume that The Role Model will be the one to betray IYO, but it could be somebody else instead: Dakota Kai. There is precedence for it, after all.

Expand Tweet

The kicking Kiwi has turned her back on two of her long-time friends and tag team partners in the past. She first betrayed Tegan Nox at an NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, turning heel for the first time while in WWE.

Kai then did the same thing later to Raquel Rodriguez when the two had been a successful duo on NXT, even holding tag team gold together. Given her history, Dakota may turn on IYO the second her leg is fully healed in an attempt to take SKY's place as the top dog of the blue brand.

IYO SKY defended her WWE Women's Championship against Asuka on SmackDown

As noted, IYO SKY has managed to successfully defend her WWE Women's Championship against two talented stars from SmackDown. Both women are former titleholders in their own right.

Her most recent defense took place during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. She and the legendary Asuka battled for just under 20 minutes in a bout that not just delivered but over delivered. It was everything fans hoped for and more.

Expand Tweet

The Genius Of The Sky's other successful defense of the WWE Women's Championship came on August 25. She went one-on-one with the Latino World Order's Zelina Vega on that edition of SmackDown.

Vega had a lot of momentum, as she had already defeated IYO twice. With the title on the line, however, Zelina failed to win and ultimately lost via pinfall in about six minutes.

IYO is 2-0 in title defenses, but can she keep up the momentum against whoever is next to stand across the ring from her? For now, only time will tell.