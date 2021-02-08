Update on the health of wrestling legend Terry Funk

Concerns were sparked online yesterday over the health of wrestling legend and hardcore icon Terry Funk, after AEW's Dustin Rhodes posted an update on Twitter letting people know Funk was "in a lot of pain":

"Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting (ring). Appreciate y'all"

After fans flooded Dustin with responses, enquiring for more specific details, he would clarify things further:

"Just to clarify guys, Terry Funk is just in severe pain with his hip. He is a tough SOB."

While this might not sound like a whole lot to go on, we have since had a new update regarding the health of Terry Funk. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has posted an update, confirming Rhodes' statement on Funk being in pain, while also expanding on the situation slightly further.

Here is what he had to say:

"In recent months we have heard numerous times that, Funk, 76, has been dealing with a hip issue that brings him great pain. Given the great amount of punishment he put on his body over the course of his 50 year career, you might imagine that is not the only daily pain he deals with and you'd be right. He's put his body through a lot."

Mike Johnson says Terry Funk "would appreciate good wishes"

However, Mike Johnson would also attempt to calm Funk's fanbase, telling them not to expect any "impending terrible news":

"So, for those concerned there is some sort of impending terrible news about to break, to the best of my knowledge, that is not the case - but on a day to day basis, Terry is dealing with a lot and Dustin Rhodes is right - he is in pain - and I am sure Funk would appreciate good wishes sent his way."

Johnson would go on to say he considers Terry Funk to be the greatest pro wrestler of all time. There is a very strong case for that to be true. We wish Terry Funk all the best.