Reports: Update on Mickie James' rumored retirement

Mickie James was a guest on RAW Legends Night among other WWE veterans. Rumors recently emerged stating that the former WWE Women's Champion has "quietly retired" from in-ring competition.

According to a report from Inside The Ropes, the rumors are false, and James is still listed on WWE's active roster. Her appearance on RAW might've created the assumption that WWE changed her status to a legend.

Mickie James wrestled her last match against Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship in September last year, and she revealed that she suffered an injury in October that kept her out of action for weeks. She went undrafted in the 2020 WWE Draft, but she wasn't the only Superstar excluded.

The news of Mickie James' retirement originated from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio who speculated that James might've retired since WWE listed her as one of the legends for RAW Legends Night.

“I guess so [they retired Mickie James] because they listed her as one of the Legends and she hasn’t been back. So, yeah that’s what it seems like.”

A new report from Inside the Ropes has debunked the rumor, stating that James is still an active performer and is cleared to continue competing in WWE.

"Inside The Ropes has learned that, in fact, those reports simply aren’t true. Mickie James is still an active performer in WWE and has been cleared to wrestle following an injury sustained in October."

Mickie James addressed her status in WWE on Twitter after she went undrafted in the 2020 WWE Drafts in October. Her nose injury kept her out of action for some time, but she's still an active wrestler, and WWE still lists her on their website as a RAW Superstar.

Advertisement

Mickie James' WWE career

Mickie James is a former Women's Champion.

Mickie James is one of the most recognizable and successful female Superstars in WWE history. She had a notable feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, whom she defeated at WrestleMania 22 to win her first WWE title. Mickie James has also had a successful career in IMPACT Wrestling.

She returned to WWE in 2016 as a part of NXT before moving up to the main roster and aligning herself with Alexa Bliss. James' current WWE tenure has been quite underwhelming, and she is barely used by the company when she could be putting other stars over.