Update on heel turn rumored for top SmackDown Superstar before WrestleMania 36

Goldberg is now a member of the SmackDown roster

There has been a lot of speculation over the last week that Goldberg could become a heel after his Universal Championship victory over “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown.

Although “The Fiend” has predominantly been a villainous character since debuting at SummerSlam 2019, his popularity with the WWE Universe meant Goldberg received loud boos when he appeared on the post-Super ShowDown episode of SmackDown as Universal Champion.

The fans’ reaction, as well as the fact that his next opponent – Roman Reigns – has been a babyface for the last six years, has led many people to believe that Goldberg will turn heel in the build-up to WrestleMania 36.

However, speaking on the latest episode of WWE show The Bump, the Hall of Famer denied that his character is a bad guy and claimed that he is simply being himself when he appears on WWE programming.

“They [fans] have kind of painted me in the corner of being a heel on this one, but I’m just me. It is what it is.”

Goldberg went on to say that, whether he is a babyface or a heel, his plan is to “rip his face off” when he meets Reigns at WrestleMania.