WWE Rumor Mill: Update on NXT Superstar's gruesome injury and return

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors

Oney Lorcan (Right) sustained a nasty injury at NXT TakeOver: Chicago
Oney Lorcan (Right) sustained a nasty injury at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

What’s the story?

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan is reportedly set to undergo surgery.

Apparently, Lorcan is set to go under the knife owing to a gruesome orbital injury, and is likely expected to be out of action for much longer than what was initially estimated.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

In case you didn’t know…

Lorcan made his professional wrestling debut back in 2008 and has competed in several notable promotions such as CZW (Combat Zone Wrestling), PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerilla) and Evolve among others.

Lorcan has performed for WWE NXT since 2015 and has been widely-praised by both fans and experts alike for his in-ring skills as well as work ethic.

The heart of the matter

Lorcan recently teamed up with Danny Burch, with the duo competing against Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era for the latter team’s NXT Tag Team Championships.

The aforementioned matchup which took place at NXT TakeOver: Chicago on June 16th, witnessed The Undisputed Era emerge victorious, while Lorcan sustained a broken orbital bone.

The extent of Lorcan’s injury hasn’t been disclosed as of yet—However, The Observer now notes that Lorcan could potentially miss out on in-ring competition for an unspecified amount of time; much longer than what was initially expected.

What’s next?

Per general medical guidelines, the recovery time for a broken orbital bone is around 3 weeks.

Nevertheless, given the highly-physical nature of pro-wrestling performances in the WWE, Lorcan may be kept out of the ring for more than the aforementioned 3-week recovery period.

One ought to note that orbital bone injuries are often deceptive, and can cause the athlete to reinjure the said area time and again, should the athlete rush back toward resuming active competition.

Sportskeeda wishes Oney Lorcan a safe and speedy recovery.

What are your thoughts on Oney Lorcan’s injury? Sound off in the comments! 

