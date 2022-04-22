Update on Rey Mysterio's future following absence due to unforeseen medical condition - Reports

Rey Mysterio has been absent from RAW for the past two weeks. The former WWE Champion was scheduled to face Veer Mahaan last week. However, he was withdrawn from the match due to an unforeseen medical condition. It is being reported that Mysterio will hopefully be back soon.

Veer Mahaan made his return to RAW and attacked Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. Mahaan was set to take on Rey but faced Dominik in a match the following week instead, winning the bout in dominant fashion. Mysterio is set to return and face the Indian star.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, despite Mysterio's recent absence, the feud between is set to continue. Meltzer also noted that the legend should be healthy enough to compete soon and that his match against Veer Mahaan could take place after he returns:

''Other matches being built on television right now are Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel (which feels more like a TV match than a PPV match), Lashley vs. Omos, Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss, Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio (who should be healthy soon as this may happen on TV first like it was planned) and Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan.''

What could be next for Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio?

Mysterio and his son Dominik have been competing as a tag team as of late. The Father-Son duo are former tag team champions. However, they lost their WrestleMania 38 match against The Miz and Logan Paul.

After their program with Veer Mahaan, the father and son could return to the tag team division and try to capture the Tag Team championships once again.

WWE could also go a new route and have the two feud in order to build Dominik as a heel.

