Top RAW Backstage Rumors: Top star set to return after 6 years? Former WWE Champion facing medical condition, Huge update on Brock Lesnar's possible future

Welcome to another edition of the top RAW backstage rumors that could have a major impact. In today's edition, we will look at stories related to names like Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and Rey Mysterio.

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. He was initially advertised for WrestleMania Backlash but was pulled from the event.

We will take a deeper look into what the future holds for The Beast Incarnate, among other topics. So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some big rumors related to RAW:

3) Update on when Brock Lesnar's rumored return

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE never had any plans for the superstar to be part of WrestleMania Backlash. Even though he was advertised for the show earlier, there was no match on the card for him.

He also said that Lesnar is rumored to return to WWE for the Money In The Bank show, which will take place in July. Meltzer highlighted that it was surprising that the company advertised Lesnar despite never intending to use him.

2) Possible Reason for Rey Mysterio's absence on RAW

Rey Mysterio was set to face Veer Mahaan on RAW last week. However, the plans had to be changed as Mysterio could not attend RAW possibly due to a medical condition. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the company did not change plans because of creative but because of Mysterio's unforeseen medical issues.

Veer Mahaan faced Mysterio's son Dominik in a match instead and absolutely destroyed the young superstar. No details are available on what the former WWE Champion's medical problem is. Mysterio's return date is also unknown at this point.

1) Brandi Rhodes set to join Cody Rhodes in WWE?

Cody Rhodes has already become one of the top RAW Superstars since he returned at WrestleMania 38. Fightful Select have noted that his wife Brandi Rhodes is also in talks to make a return to the company after six years.

They said that she has had multiple conversations with top WWE officials to figure out a role for her. Brandi is also currently training in-ring and working on some unscripted content that will be used in the future. She fueled the fire of a return by posting 'you never know' in response to rumors of her return.

