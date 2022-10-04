WWE Royal Rumble ticket sales on pace to break record - Reports

WWE has undergone several changes at the top of the company, resulting in increased fan interest and ticket sales for next year's Royal Rumble.

Vince McMahon departed the company in late July after announcing his retirement on Twitter. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon replaced the 77-year-old as co-CEOs. Triple H was then given the reins as Head of Creative, making fans excited to see what happens next.

In a new report from Fightful Select, the 2023 Royal Rumble is set to break the record for gross revenue and ticket sales set by the 2017 Royal Rumble event. The 2017 Rumble was also held at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE has reportedly already sold more than 25,000 tickets for the event next year in January. According to the Sports Business Journal, this is a new record for the Royal Rumble as far as ticket sales and gross revenue for the first on-sale weekend.

Rhea Ripley on Triple H taking over WWE creative

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley is usually busy manipulating Dominik Mysterio on RAW, but she recently spared some time for an interview with Fox News Australia.

Rhea was asked about Triple H taking over creative for the promotion and she claimed that it was starting to feel like NXT again. She added that she is constantly learning from The Game and is enjoying the current environment in the company.

“I’m constantly learning every time I talk to him and that’s something I find so important in this business. It’s really important to have Triple H around and to me he feels like that father figure, which is really, really cool. It’s starting to feel a lot like NXT and the environment seems so happy and so excited to be at work which makes a huge difference.” H/T Fox News Australia

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 762 days now. Time will tell if the winner of next year's Royal Rumble will knock The Tribal Chief off of his throne at WrestleMania 39.

