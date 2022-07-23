Reported update on the 'all hands on deck' meeting held by WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement announcement

WWE told employees that there will be an "all hands on deck" virtual meeting tonight following Vince McMahon's retirement.

The promotion is currently in Boston for tonight's edition of SmackDown. Brock Lesnar has reportedly left the venue ahead of the show following the retirement of Vince McMahon. Lesnar is scheduled to face Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match in the main event of SummerSlam.

In an update from Fightful Select, the meeting today wasn't as "all hands on deck" as originally portrayed. Multiple RAW talents were not required to attend and it was a quick goodbye to those that were there. The message received by the staff is that Vince McMahon is retiring but he wants them to continue to wave the flag of the promotion.

Fightful is also reporting that they've asked several in the company and nobody has been told who is running the creative end of things for RAW and SmackDown. There are also rumors that Kevin Dunn is expected to leave next, even though he is the point of contact for the show tonight with Bruce Prichard.

Fightful added that the same talent speculated that John Laurinaitis would be ousted and that wound up being the case.

Brock Lesnar walks out before WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar was reportedly frustrated following the announcement of Vince McMahon's retirement today. The Beast Incarnate was scheduled to return tonight on SmackDown but has reportedly left the venue.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported that Brock Lesnar left SmackDown and was very pissed off. Jeremy Lambert of Fightful added that the promotion has removed Brock from advertisements for tonight's show:

Jeremy 'Da Dermy' Lambert @jeremylambert88 Brock isn't advertised for SD on the WWE website anymore. He was advertised as of early afternoon. Brock isn't advertised for SD on the WWE website anymore. He was advertised as of early afternoon.

Following his initial announcement, WWE released a statement from Vince McMahon about his retirement.

