Updated Backlash 2023 match card after WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar and The Bloodline added (April 17, 2023)

WWE is set to present Backlash from San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 6. For the said premium live event, WWE has dropped the WrestleMania branding. That said, the match card has finally started taking shape on RAW this week.

WWE announced during the latest episode of the red brand that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will team up with Matt Riddle to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa in Puerto Rico.

Also included on the match card is a singles match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. Adam Pearce made the match official after he pleaded with the American Nightmare not to get physical on WWE RAW this week.

International music sensation Bad Bunny will host the event. The Grammy Award-winning singer was assaulted by Damian Priest for putting his hands on Dominik Mysterio last week on RAW. He is scheduled to appear on RAW next week.

Below is the updated match card for WWE Backlash 2023 as of Monday, April 17.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar - Singles match

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa - Six-man tag team match

Backlash won’t be the only WWE premium live event in May

WWE will be holding two premium live events next month. The sports and entertainment juggernaut will return to Puerto Rico for Backlash on the first Saturday of May. Then, on May 27, WWE Superstars will travel to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions.

WWE @WWE The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! https://t.co/Cxj40LzIza

The event was initially called King and Queen of the Ring but was renamed Night of Champions. According to reports, WWE renamed the event to coincide with Roman Reigns’ 1000-day run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book the card for the May 27 premium live event. For now, The Game is focused on building a showdown in Puerto Rico.

What matches would you like to see on May 6? Let us know in the comments!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes