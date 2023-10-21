Updated Crown Jewel match card (October 20, 2023): Logan Paul gets title shot; Roman Reigns set for major challenge and more

Here’s the first look at the updated Crown Jewel match card after the October 20, 2023 episode of SmackDown. The premium live event will see both Roman Reigns and Logan Paul in huge title matches on November 4 in Saudi Arabia.

WWE confirmed hours before SmackDown that Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight as part of the updated Crown Jewel match card. The two superstars will sign the contract next week on SmackDown.

Next up, Logan Paul will face Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. The Maverick showed up on the blue brand tonight to reiterate his challenge for the title. Mysterio accepted the challenge and the match was made official.

Below is the updated Crown Jewel match card as of Friday, October 20.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark – Fatal 5-Way Match for the WWE Women’s World Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight – Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul – Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

Is John Cena announced for updated Crown Jewel match card?

Despite being advertised for Crown Jewel, John Cena hasn’t been announced for any singles or tag team action for the event. The GOAT was on SmackDown this week, and he reminisced about his last singles televised win.

The segment quickly escalated into a brawl, as Solo Sikoa came to the ring to take out Cena. Jimmy Uso also arrived to stack up the odds, but was attacked by Jey Uso. The segment ended with John Cena delivering an Attitude Adjustment to Solo.

It remains to be seen if fans will get John Cena versus Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.

