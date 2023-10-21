Who did John Cena beat 2002 days ago? The last singles win of The GOAT's career so far

John Cena appeared on SmackDown this week. The GOAT talked about Roman Reigns’ history-making championship run. Cena also referenced a streak of his own, noting his last televised win came 2,002 days ago. Fans might be wondering who the Cenation leader beat more than five years days ago.

To answer the question, Cena’s last televised win in singles competition came against Triple H. The GOAT defeated The Game in the opener of the Greatest Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on April 27, 2018.

Cena capped off his latest promo on SmackDown with an open challenge. The 16-time world champion said he would “smoke anyone” who comes out to face him. Solo Sikoa answered the challenge, and the two immediately got into a brawl.

Jimmy Uso arrived and took out Cena with a superkick. The brothers joined forces to take out the 46-year-old star. However, Jimmy Uso’s intervention was cut short by a surprise assault from Jey Uso. The RAW superstar appeared from the crowd to take out his brother for costing him the tag team title match on RAW.

Jey attacked Jimmy and superkicked him to the other side of the barricade. In the ring, Solo Sikoa attempted a Samoan Spike on John Cena but got hit with the Attitude Adjustment to close the segment.

Did John Cena tease his retirement on SmackDown? Looking at the clue

John Cena had previously talked about retiring from the business altogether because his body couldn’t do it for long. The GOAT teased his retirement again during his Friday Night SmackDown promo this week.

Cena said he has been talking a lot about retirement because he hasn’t won a televised singles match since 2018. It is possible the multi-time champion could hang up his boots following a potential singles win in the future.

It remains to be seen if Cena’s next televised win will come at Crown Jewel 2023.

