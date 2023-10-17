Why did Jimmy Uso invade WWE RAW and superkick Jey? Exploring likely reason

Jimmy Uso made an unannounced appearance on WWE RAW this week. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion cost his brother Jey the tag team title match against The Judgment Day in the main event of the show tonight.

Roman Reigns might’ve ordered Jimmy to take care of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief expressed displeasure over his cousin and the American Nightmare working as a tag team last week on SmackDown.

The episode also featured an angle between The Bloodline (Reigns, Jimmy, and Solo Sikoa) and Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The babyfaces were on the blue brand last week to defend the tag titles against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Now that they’ve lost the titles, Rhodes and Jey can no longer appear on SmackDown and create issues for the Tribal Chief, who’s got problems to take care of his own in the form of John Cena and LA Knight.

Tonight’s interference from Jimmy can also potentially lead to an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) and The Bloodline (Jimmy and Solo) at Crown Jewel or Survivor Series.

What happened after Jimmy Uso attacked Jey on WWE RAW?

Jey and Cody Rhodes would’ve retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship if it wasn’t for Jimmy Uso. Jey went out of the ring for the splash on Finn Balor but was superkicked by his twin, who appeared out of nowhere.

The distraction allowed Balor to set up Jey for the Coup de Grâce for the win. Tonight’s shocking turn of events has undoubtedly opened up a new debate on the supposed alliance between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

Fans might not want to miss the upcoming edition of SmackDown.