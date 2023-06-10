Updated list of Money in the Bank contenders following SmackDown (June 9)

As the annual Money in the Bank premium live event draws closer, WWE continues to expand the field of competitors for the MITB ladder matches.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, several qualifying match-ups took place. Santos Escobar and Mustafa Ali collided in a high-octane bout to earn the opportunity of a lifetime. Butch faced a struggling Baron Corbin in another qualifier later in the evening.

Escobar prevailed over Ali to enter his first-ever MITB ladder match. Corbin's woes worsened as he lost to Butch, who is now a step closer to the top prize in sports entertainment.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown EXCLUSIVE: @EscobarWWE gets acquainted with some ladders as he celebrates his win over @AliWWE to earn his way into his first #MITB Ladder match. EXCLUSIVE: @EscobarWWE gets acquainted with some ladders as he celebrates his win over @AliWWE to earn his way into his first #MITB Ladder match.#SmackDown https://t.co/E70PI3lrIy

They join a stacked field comprising of LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet. The WWE Universe can expect the remaining Men's Money in the Bank ladder match slots to fill up in the coming weeks.

The mist around the Women's MITB ladder matches also cleared last night on SmackDown. Former Ms. Money in the Bank, Bayley, defeated Michin to secure a spot. Fellow DAMAGE CTRL. member, IYO SKY bested Shotzi to qualify too.

The two stablemates join an impressive field of Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, and Zoey Stark. With the wealth of talent already confirmed for the match, fans can expect a memorable encounter.

There are no clear favorites to win this year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder matches

MITB ladder matches are often predictable because clear favorites usually head into the game. WWE drops clear indications based on recent bookings. Furthermore, media outlets frequently spoil the eventual outcome. However, that isn't the case this year.

For months, the WWE Universe believed LA Knight would become Mr.Money in the Bank 2023. He has gained momentum recently, and the fans are rallying behind him. However, Ringside reported that Knight was far from a confirmed winner.

Drew McIntyre, out of action since WrestleMania 39, is also a name that has sprung up amid murmurs of a massive heel turn. Dominik Mysterio has wowed many higher-ups backstage and could be being groomed for a huge push.

Let's not exclude Shinsuke Nakamura from the running. The King of Strong Style has been booked firmly since his return and could be a future World Heavyweight Champion by the end of the year.

The unpredictability of the Men's MITB ladder match adds intrigue and excitability. It's anyone's match to win. We may also have a last-minute entry, much like Austin Theory was abruptly included last year. Either way, fans should brace themselves for a thrilling early summer season, for a few surprises may be in the works.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes