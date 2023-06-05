Former WWE Champion could win his first MITB match and cash it in on Seth Rollins on the same night

Money in the Bank is set to take place on July 1, 2023, and Seth Rollins will also be a part of the show. The qualifying matches for the marquee ladder match have begun, but the final participants have not been announced yet. It is possible that the man who ends up winning the match is not even announced as a part of it yet. The man could be none other than The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre.

Xero News reported that the original plans for Drew McIntyre were for him to turn heel and face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. However, he has remained absent since WrestleMania 39, allegedly due to issues with his contract. However, he has reportedly resolved those issues and is now awaiting his return.

The WWE Universe in London, England, is renowned for its passionate and fervent support. What better way to cater to the crowd than by crowning a homecoming hero? Drew McIntyre, a fellow Brit, would receive an overwhelming reception, fostering an incredible connection with the fans and generating an unforgettable moment in WWE history. It will be the perfect location for his first MITB win.

Drew McIntyre could turn heel by cashing in the MITB on Seth Rollins

Despite coming close multiple times, McIntyre has never been able to get his big 'moment' in WWE. His WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 36 was diminished as the show took place without fans present. He came close to defeating Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle but fell short.

Winning the MITB in his homeland would be a big boost to McIntyre. Cashing in on Seth Rollins would also achieve two things with one stroke. For one, McIntyre will get his big moment of becoming a world champion in front of his home crowd. It will also establish him as a heel outside of the United Kingdom, as Rollins is one of the most beloved champions in the company.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes