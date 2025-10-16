Updated list of superstars released by WWE in 2025 so far

The year 2025 is almost over, and WWE has made waves once again with the massive success it has achieved over the years. The company continues to reach new heights thanks to its groundbreaking deals with Netflix and ESPN, signed in recent months. These partnerships have made WWE nearly unbeatable when it comes to global dominance in the wrestling business.While the company’s business continues to soar, WWE has stayed consistent with its regular roster cuts. Superstars who couldn’t meet expectations or fit into creative plans have been released, as the company continues to reshape its lineup. A number of names have been shown the door this year as part of that process.Here’s a look at all the WWE stars released in 2025.#45. Jamar HamptonAn impressive name who took away a lot of spotlight with his work on LFG and Evolve, Jamar Hampton was one of the latest names to be released from the company. The star further announced his retirement following his release, leaving the world talking about his incredible in-ring skills.#44. Dani PalmerDani Palmer was part of NXT for quite some time and drew attention with her early performances. Despite her potential, she couldn’t maintain a strong fan connection, and WWE didn’t provide her with enough opportunities to prove herself. This eventually led to her release in May, which she confirmed through her social media, alongside other names who were also let go around that time.#43. Elektra LopezElektra Lopez was considered one of NXT’s most capable and promising stars. She made a name for herself with her in-ring work and intensity, but her momentum faded after a few notable rivalries. Week after week, her TV time decreased, leading to a gradual dip in her standing. Finally, WWE released her on February 7, shocking many fans who thought she still had a bright future in the company.#42. Jin TalaJin Tala was one of the most impressive names from the first season of LFG. The star managed to make headlines with her work inside the ring and garnered a lot of attention from fans around the world. However, with no appearances over the past few months, the star announced her release from the company in October.#41. Zayda SteelAnother massive name from the women’s division who caught a lot of attention with her work was Zayda Steel. She was featured as a part of WWE ID and managed to impress a number of names backstage during her time in the company. However, Steel was also a part of the releases made in October, but her incredible work and skills have reportedly gotten her offers from AEW immediately after her exit.#40. Zara ZakherAustralia’s own Zara Zakher made headlines with his performances in NXT, and managed to keep the world talking about his work. However, the star was released from the company with issues related to ‘creative realignment’, and fans are now eagerly waiting for him to make his comeback in the squared circle with any other promotion.#39. Haze JamesonHaze Jameson was a part of the recent edition of WWE LFG and ended up being eliminated from the contest quite early. The star seemingly failed to impress a lot of names behind the scenes, which ended up being the reason for her release as well.#38. Summer SorrellAnother name from WWE Evolve who managed to keep the world on the edge of their seats with her performances in Summer Sorrell. The star garnered a lot of attention from fans with her work, but failed to keep up with the spotlight, which led to her release from the company.#37. BJ RayWhile BJ Ray might get reevaluated next year, WWE decided not to renew BJ Ray’s contract recently. The star was a part of the NIL program and managed to impress some big names in the company. The reason for his release is still unknown, but it is likely that the star will be brought back to the company in the future.#36. Drako KnoxA massive powerhouse who left every star talking, Drako Knox was seen as one of the stars who could be a champion in NXT in the near future. After weeks of absence, the star was released in October, but it is quite possible that the company will bring him back in the future.#35. Duke HudsonAmong the first names to be cut this year was Duke Hudson. He became popular as part of the Chase University faction in NXT but started losing steam once the group disbanded. With no creative plans in place and months of inactivity, WWE decided to release Hudson from his contract in January.#34. Blair DavenportBlair Davenport showed impressive skill and received attention during her NXT days, eventually earning a main roster call-up in 2024. After a few strong matches, she disappeared from television before news of her release surfaced on February 7. Fans across the world expressed shock at her sudden exit.#33. Cedric AlexanderCedric Alexander was one of WWE’s most athletic performers, known for his high-flying style and agility. Despite proving himself as a reliable in-ring talent, creative struggled to find a consistent direction for him. That lack of planning led to his release from WWE on February 7 after several years with the company.#32. Giovanni VinciGiovanni Vinci gained recognition as a member of Imperium alongside Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. WWE attempted to give him a singles push, but the momentum quickly faded. After spending months off TV, he was officially released on February 8, closing the chapter on his run with the company.#31. Stevie TurnerOne of the biggest names from NXT UK, Stevie Turner, has often teased working on the independent circuit over the past few months. The star was a massive talent in the squared circle, and fans considered her a big name in the future. However, WWE decided to release her from the company in October.#30. Kylie RaeOne of the most surprising releases made in October was Kylie Rae. After a successful stint in AEW as well as TNA, the star managed to steal the spotlight in WWE and was considered a future pioneer of the women’s division. Her release left the world stunned, and it would be interesting to see where she takes her talent next.#29. Isla DawnIsla Dawn and Alba Fyre were starting to click as a tag team on the main roster. Their chemistry was strong, and fans loved their dark, mysterious style. Just when it seemed they were finding their place, WWE decided to let Isla go — but not Fyre. The call confused a lot of fans, who didn’t understand why the team was broken up. For Isla, it ended a run that felt like it still had plenty of story left to tell.#28, #27 &amp; #26. The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar &amp; Paul Ellering)Akam and Rezar, guided by Paul Ellering, once looked unstoppable. The Authors of Pain had everything — power, presence, and that intimidating edge few teams could match. When they returned as part of The Final Testament with Karrion Kross, things looked promising again. But the momentum faded before it could really catch on. On February 7, WWE released all three — Akam, Rezar, and Ellering — ending another short but intense chapter for the once-dominant unit.#25, #24 &amp; #23. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey &amp; Wolfgang)Gallus didn’t just compete — they fought like it was personal every time. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang became one of NXT’s toughest trios, earning respect for their physical style and team unity. They even trained with The Rock before his WrestleMania XL return — a big deal for any group. That’s why it shocked everyone when WWE released all three on May 2. It felt like the end of an era for a team that helped shape NXT’s identity.#22. Javier BernalJavier Bernal had talent, energy, and the right attitude — he just never got the creative backing he needed. He showed flashes of what he could do in NXT, but without a real storyline, his momentum faded. Still, he kept delivering solid matches week after week. Unfortunately, consistency wasn’t enough. Earlier this year, WWE released Bernal, cutting short a run that could’ve been much more with the right push.#21. Oro MensahOro Mensah earned a quiet respect from fans and peers. He wasn’t loud or flashy outside the ring, but his in-ring work spoke for itself. As part of Meta-Four, he showed real growth and skill, making every match count. Then came the unexpected — WWE let him go in May. For someone who seemed to be hitting his stride, it was a tough ending that caught a lot of people off guard.#20. Riley OsborneRiley Osborne was young, athletic, and ready to climb fast — but creative plans never came his way. He had the tools to stand out, but never got the spotlight long enough to prove it. After a couple of years with the company, WWE quietly released him. Fans who followed his early matches were left disappointed, wondering what might’ve happened if he’d just been given more time to grow.#19. Jakara JacksonJakara Jackson had the charisma and athletic ability to be a major player on NXT. But the inconsistent creative direction and lack of TV appearances made it difficult for her to maintain momentum. On May 2, she was among several superstars released by WWE in a single round of cuts.#18. Eddy ThorpeEddy Thorpe was another standout from NXT whose unique style and background in NJPW made him a fan favorite. His character carried potential, but the company didn’t find a long-term role for him. He was released earlier this year as WWE continued restructuring its roster.#17. Gigi DolinGigi Dolin made her name as part of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne — a trio that ruled NXT’s women’s division for months. When the group split, Gigi looked ready to shine on her own and showed real promise in singles competition. But in recent months, her appearances became fewer and fewer. On May 2, WWE decided to release her, ending a strong but short chapter in her journey with the company.#16. Sonya DevilleSonya Deville always stood out for her versatility. She could run the show as an authority figure one night and battle in the ring the next. Over the years, she experimented with new roles and character shifts, trying to rebuild her momentum. Despite her hard work, things didn’t quite click the same way again. When her contract ran out, WWE chose not to renew it, releasing her on February 7.#15 &amp; #14. Katana Chance and Kayden CarterKatana Chance and Kayden Carter were one of WWE’s most exciting women’s tag teams. Their chemistry, high energy, and synchronized style made them instant fan favorites. Winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles was the peak of their partnership. But as time went on, their push faded and their appearances slowed down. Earlier this year, WWE released both stars, bringing an end to one of the most fun and dynamic duos in recent memory.#13. Cora JadeOnce labeled the future of women’s wrestling, Cora Jade’s release shocked the WWE Universe. She was seen as a key part of the company’s future but struggled due to a lack of consistent creative support. She was officially released on May 2, leaving fans disappointed by her unexpected departure.#12. ValhallaValhalla made her return to WWE in 2022 as the manager for The Viking Raiders. She fit perfectly into her role, but the character’s limitations meant she was rarely used outside it. When her contract came up for renewal, WWE chose not to extend it, releasing her on June 2.#11. Lance Anoa’iAfter spending most of his time as a WWE star in rehab, Lance Anoa’i never made it to TV as a part of the company. Being one of the cousins of Roman Reigns, fans expected Anoa’i to join the Bloodline story sometime in the near future. However, Anoa’i was released from his contract after a few dark matches in the company.#10. Wes LeeAnother surprising name who was released by the company was former NXT North American Champion, Wes Lee. The star was considered to be a future World Champion and had managed to leave millions impressed with his work as both a singles star as well as a tag team talent. Lee might end up getting a big contract from AEW in the near future.#9. Dakota KaiDakota Kai’s WWE story has been full of ups and downs. Every time she started building momentum, injuries pulled her away from the spotlight. Fans waited for her to return and reclaim her spot, but the breaks were too long and the spark slowly faded. After months of uncertainty, Dakota’s run came to an end when WWE released her earlier this year — a sad close to a career that had so much left to give.#8. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun StrowmanBraun Strowman once stood tall as the Monster of All Monsters, crushing everyone in his path and even holding the Universal Title. But after coming back from health troubles, he couldn’t capture that same unstoppable energy. The powerhouse who once dominated main events started losing his edge. WWE eventually let him go earlier this year, marking the end of another powerful chapter in his career.#7. CarlitoCarlito’s short WWE return brought back memories of his cool attitude and quick wit. His work with The Judgment Day reminded everyone why he was such a natural entertainer. Though his time was brief, Carlito made sure to leave an impression whenever he stepped out. Sadly, his comeback ended earlier this year after being released, but fans still believe there’s another run left for the apple-spitting star.#6 &amp; #5. The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows &amp; Karl Anderson)Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, known worldwide as The Good Brothers, have always stood for loyalty and experience. Their chemistry as a tag team made them one of the most trusted duos in the business. When WWE released them earlier this year, it felt like déjà vu — but the brothers didn’t slow down. They went straight back to the independent scene, proving once again that they don’t need a big stage to keep their legacy alive.#4. Ridge HollandRidge Holland was one of the latest releases from the company, and the world has not stopped talking about the potential he had. After a significant main roster run as well as a massive run in NXT, Holland was likely released due to the lack of creative plans for the star. It would be interesting to see Holland’s future in the industry.#3. AndradeAnother surprise this year was the release of Andrade. Despite having all the necessary skills to succeed, Andrade, a former United States Champion, found it difficult to get significant TV time. His WWE career came to an abrupt end on September 13 when he was released due to a lack of performance opportunities.#2 &amp; #1. Karrion Kross and ScarlettThe release of Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, was arguably the most talked-about of 2025. With their dramatic, dark segments, the duo established a powerful presence, but their in-ring appearances grew fewer and farther between. In what ended up being his final WWE appearance, Kross faced Sami Zayn in his final match. Both Kross and Scarlett were formally released when their contracts ended.