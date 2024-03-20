Updated NXT Stand & Deliver match card (March 19, 2024): Roxanne Perez finally gets a title shot & more

NXT Stand & Deliver is set to take place on April 6 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This is NXT's biggest Premium Live Event of the year. As the brand builds to the show, more matches get added to the card each week. In this article, we will look at the match that was added and provide the updated card for Stand & Deliver.

Ever since Roxanne Perez viciously attacked Lyra Valkyria a few weeks ago, she has been vocal about wanting the NXT Women's Championship handed to her. Tonight on NXT, she faced Tatum Paxley.

After defeating Paxley, she got on the mic and demanded that Ava strip Valkyria off the title and hand it to her. However, Lyra Valkyria came out brawled with Perez, but her injured arm proved to be a liability. Following the assault, Lyra asked Ava to book an NXT Women's Championship match for Stand & Deliver between herself and Roxanne Perez. Ava agreed to make the match official.

The updated match card for NXT Stand & Deliver is now as follows:

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes - Singles match

Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker (c) vs Tournament winners for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D'Angelo for the NXT Championship

More matches could be added as we get closer to Stand & Deliver.

Roxanne Perez reacted after receiving a title match at NXT Stand & Deliver

Roxanne Perez has been showing a more aggressive side to herself after numerous failed attempts to recapture her NXT Women's Championship. She has brutalized several of her opponents and gotten into brawls backstage.

She finally had enough and took matters into her own hands by assaulting Valkyria a couple of weeks ago on NXT. Her plan worked because she will face her at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Roxanne Perez took to social media to react to her match being made official for Stand & Deliver.

"Say goodbye to my championship Lyra," she wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

It remains to be seen if her new heelish attitude will help her regain the NXT Women's Title.

