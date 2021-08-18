Updated SummerSlam 2021 match card

SummerSlam 2021 is set to be the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year. While that title normally goes to WrestleMania, the event this Saturday could have nearly three times the attendance of WrestleMania 37 (which hosted 25,000 fans on both nights due to COVID-19 restrictions).

What is the updated card of The Biggest Party of the Summer? As of August 18th, there are ten matches scheduled to take place at the pay-per-view. Seven of those are championship matches and three are regular non-title matches. Here is the updated SummerSlam 2021 card:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena - Universal Championship match (Main event) Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Goldberg - WWE Championship match Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley - Triple Threat RAW Women's Championship match Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks - SmackDown Women's Championship match Sheamus (c) vs. Damian Priest - United States Championship match AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. RK-Bro - RAW Tag Team Championship match The Usos (c) vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio - SmackDown Tag Team Championship match Edge vs. Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal (Veer and Shanky are barred from ringside) Eva Marie vs. Alexa Bliss (with Doudrop)

The main event of SummerSlam 2021 is the Universal Championship bout between Roman Reigns and John Cena. While it's technically the second time they've faced off, it's on a much bigger stage. The last time the two went head-to-head, it was in the co-main event of No Mercy 2017.

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg is the second-most important match on the SummerSlam 2021 card. It's the main match from Monday Night RAW, although it's not expected to last beyond five minutes.

Which match could steal the show at SummerSlam 2021?

SummerSlam 2021 is filled with great championship matches and potentially great moments. RK-Bro and The Mysterios will be expected to get a SummerSlam moment as they have the opportunity to gain and regain their respective brand's tag team championships.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks will go at it in a rematch of the WrestleMania 37 Night One main event. Unfortunately for them, there will be no main event slot. Edge vs. Seth Rollins is a marquee dream match that's nearly seven years in the making.

Overall, the match card is a strong one. Only three part-time superstars are competing, with John Cena, Goldberg, and Edge making up the list. At the same time, the pay-per-view doesn't feel as reliant on legends as some editions before.

Brock Lesnar, who was arguably the most important SummerSlam star between 2013 and 2019 will be missing The Biggest Party of the Summer for the second year in a row.

