Updated WrestleMania 40 match card (March 18, 2024): R-Truth qualifies by fluke; WWE tag team earn title shot & more

We are just a few weeks away from witnessing WrestleMania 40. The mega event is set to broadcast live on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024. The match card for The Show of Shows is already inducing anticipation among the WWE Universe, especially after the inclusion of The Rock.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW also saw some major developments in the official card of The Showcase of The Immortals. This incorporates some big tag teams getting qualified for the Six-Pack Ladder Match.

For those unaware, The Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match. To decide the participants for this high-profile match, the Stamford-based company scheduled some qualifying matches, out of which three matches took place on the latest edition of RAW.

Awesome Truth, DIY, and The New Day secured their spots by winning their respective qualifying matches. However, two spots are still left, and this will be decided in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The updated card of WrestleMania 40 is now as follows:

The Bloodline (Rock & Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins - Tag Team showdown

Seth Rollins (c) vs Drew McIntyre - singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship (Night 2)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship ( Night 2)

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship

Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (Miz and R Truth) vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs TBD vs TBD

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens - Triple threat match for the United States Championship

CM Punk seemingly confirmed his WrestleMania 40 status

Besides this, the latest edition of RAW also featured a video package from the Best in the World, CM Punk. He teased his arrival at The Grandest Stage of Them All by stating that WrestleMania 40 is in Philadelphia and that there can't be a Mania in Philadelphia without Phil, which is his real name.

Not only this, but Punk also confirmed that it doesn't matter whether he gets invited to WrestleMania 40 or not, he will be there for this mega-event. This gigantic tease from the Best in the World indeed adds a new layer of excitement among the WWE Universe for this year's Show of Shows.

