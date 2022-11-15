This week's episode of Monday Night RAW continued the build toward WWE Survivor Series 2022 emphatically. By the time the three-hour show concluded, the buzz around the premium live event had increased.

Survivor Series 2022 will take place on November 26, airing from the TD Garden in Boston. It is sure to be a cracker of an event, particularly because it is the final Big four show of the year. With the WarGames theme, fans can expect carnage and chaos in abundance.

Before this week's episode of RAW, three matches were confirmed for Survivor Series. Following the red show, one more was added, and some key modifications were made to one of the existing ones.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor is now official for the show, while Mia Yim and Rhea Ripley have joined Bianca Belair and Bayley's teams, respectively. As a result, the Women's WarGames match is now set to be a five-on-five affair. The final member of The EST's team remains a mystery.

Here is the updated card for WWE Survivor Series 2022 as of November 15, immediately after Monday Night RAW.

Men's Survivor Series WarGames match (participants yet to be announced) Women's Survivor Series WarGames match (Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBD vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi (SmackDown Women's Championship match) AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

WWE Survivor Series 2022 with the WarGames theme

Fans were delighted when WWE announced that Survivor Series 2022 would be built around the WarGames matches. It is a contest with plenty of history and was used in NXT. The show will mark the debut of the WarGames match in the main roster.

WWE Head of Creative Triple H has booked plenty of WarGames matches during his time in NXT. All of them were bangers with violence and drama on offer. This year, he has promised two WarGames matches that will be backed with proper storytelling.

“We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that. This will not be RAW versus SmackDown. It will be much more storyline-driven,” said Triple H. [H/T GiveMeSport]

We can't wait for Survivor Series 2022 to come around. If the NXT WarGames matches were anything to go by, this should be a riot of an event.

