Urgent Reset Needed: 5 Major Errors in WWE Triple H Must Fix

Triple H has been the head of WWE Creative for more than two years now. Under his tenure, fans have witnessed some of the most memorable moments in the company's history. However, things have fallen flat lately. The Game's booking decisions have raised questions in recent times. Many fans have complained that the excitement surrounding the product is lower than ever.

The premium live events have lost their hype in recent times due to their poor builds. Even when the card is stacked with top stars, the company is having a hard time marketing it as an important event. From an overexposure of rivalries to underutilizing deserving talents, there are several factors contributing to the steep decline of the current product.

Here are five major errors in WWE that Triple H needs to fix:

#5. Repetition of the same feuds and storylines

One of the many problems with the current product is the lack of new ideas. WWE is mainly reliant on circling the same superstars in a loop, which creates a sense of repetitiveness in the story. Feuds such as Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and CM Punk vs. The Vision have been going on for the majority of 2025, leading to a sense of monotony in the product, with nothing fresh to watch.

Moreover, the character's motivation and the overall narrative have been the same for the rivalries, despite running for the past six months. Instead, Triple H needs to build some new and fresh dynamics in the company to create some incredible storylines. Rivalries like CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins vs. Gunther have the potential to add a fresh layer to the product.

#4. Frequent title changes in WWE

The World Heavyweight Championship has changed hands four times in the past four months. Moreover, the Women's United States Title also changed hands twice in a short period. The same goes with the Women's Tag Team Championship. Frequent title changes ruin the prestige of the titles. Additionally, a champion does not even get the chance to solidify their reign, which also hurts their credibility.

The title reigns feel transitional, which creates a disconnection between the champion and the WWE Universe. Meanwhile, long title reigns solidify a star as the top face of the company, as in the case of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. WWE has not presented a full-fledged title reign in any section this year, which is indeed a major error Triple H needs to fix.

#3. Over-reliance on factions and fumbling with them

Currently, the WWE roster has several factions, like The Judgment Day, The Vision, MFT, Secret Service, American Made etc. Forming stables has become a hallmark of Triple H, and it also shows his over-reliance on them. But the worst part is that WWE has often struggled to maintain most of those factions' momentum despite a strong initial push.

Faction storylines have become so common that fans often overlook the deeper dynamics within them. The story often follows the same formula where a faction targets a singles superstar, who then teams up with others to fight back. Under Triple H's management, this approach has become repetitive and no longer seems to be working, becoming a huge problem.

#2. Overexposure of WWE behind-the-scenes moments

WWE recently presented a Netflix documentary called WWE: Unreal that gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the show is produced. Apart from this, Triple H often posts videos on his social media handles that break the kayfabe, the factor that has enchanted the audience for decades. Overexposure of BTS moments has heavily reduced fans' excitement about the storylines, making the product feel more staged and scripted than ever.

The idea that fans now know that these superstars who are in a blood feud on-screen are good friends backstage has diminished the impact of the storylines. The stories feel less personal and heated, causing fans to lose interest. Triple H needs to stop giving away such key behind-the-scenes moments for fan engagement and instead blur the lines between reality and fiction.

#1. Underutilization of deserving talents

Triple H puts heavy focus on established stars as the cornerstone of the company. Meanwhile, the deserving talents do not get enough opportunities on the show. Talented stars like Carmelo Hayes or Austin Theory rarely get any matches on weekly shows, which has become a major blockade in their rising careers. This has been an alarming problem in recent years.

These superstars, even when they get screentime, are booked in squash matches or non-meaningful storylines. Fans have been clamoring and voicing their opinion to see stars like Karrion Kross or LA Knight rise to prominence, yet Triple H continues to underutilize them. This leads to growing frustration among fans, ultimately impacting WWE's overall reception.

