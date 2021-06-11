US Champion Sheamus aiming to win another WWE title

United States Champion Sheamus is still hoping to win the Intercontinental Championship before his WWE career ends.

Sheamus, 43, has won almost every title there is to win during his 12 years on WWE’s main roster. Excluding the Universal Championship, the Intercontinental Championship is the one major title that the Irishman has not held throughout his career.

Speaking to Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, the RAW star said the SmackDown-exclusive title is still on his mind.

“I’m always thinking about that, that’s in my target range,” Sheamus said. “Now I don’t have the chance because that title is on SmackDown and there’s nothing I can do about it but there will come the time when I will get the opportunity and I will become the ultimate Grand Slam Champion, the only ever ultimate Grand Slam Champion.

“That is there but right now I am the US Champ and I’m enjoying that, enjoying being out there with Ricochet and Humberto [Carrillo], but the payback is coming. Whatever happens, eventually my eyes will be back on the IC title.”

Watch Vicente Beltrán’s full interview with Sheamus in the video above. The former WWE Champion also discusses Becky Lynch's WWE return, the company's latest round of releases, and much more.

Sheamus’ Intercontinental Championship history

Sheamus and Humberto Carrillo

Despite being one of WWE’s most featured stars since 2009, Sheamus has only challenged for the Intercontinental Championship four times on WWE television.

The Celtic Warrior made it to the semi-final stage of the Intercontinental Championship tournament in 2020 before he lost to Daniel Bryan. Since then, he has been involved in WWE Championship and United States Championship storylines on RAW.

..got me gold on one shoulder & the clothes on me back.. what else would complete this fantastic fashion ensemble? #WWERaw #openchallenge pic.twitter.com/5hjDD0QoWW — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 18, 2021

Sheamus’ biggest WWE accomplishments include his WWE Championship (x3) and World Heavyweight Championship reigns. He is also a three-time United States Champion, five-time Tag Team Champion, King of the Ring winner, Royal Rumble winner, and Money in the Bank winner.

Edited by Colin Tessier