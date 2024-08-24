US Title Open Challenge, major grudge match - 4 potential matches we could see on the SmackDown before WWE Bash in Berlin

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown was all about setting the stage for WWE's upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for August 31 at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

During the show, it was announced that Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against the powerful duo of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Bash in Berlin. A total of five matches have been announced so far for the major event.

The excitement starts even before the PLE however. Next week's episode of SmackDown, set to take place just one day before Bash in Berlin, will also emanate from the German city. Here are four massive matches that could take place on next week's SmackDown.

#4. Legado Del Fantasma vs. Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews

Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews have had several run-ins with Legado Del Fantasma since being drafted to SmackDown earlier this year.

After Santos Escobar lost his United States Championship match on SmackDown, he was seen backstage, furious with the rest of Legado Del Fantasma. It was then that Crews and Corbin showed up to mock Escobar.

The Mexican star didn't take kindly to the mockery and warned them that he was going to teach them a lesson. Escobar mentioned that he would speak to Nick Aldis to make a match official for next week. It remains to be seen whether this will turn out to be a singles match or a tag team contest after confirmation from the SmackDown GM.

#3. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes - Part IV

Andrade and Carmelo Hayes have been delivering stellar matches on SmackDown over the past few weeks. They've faced each other three times, with Andrade securing two victories and Hayes winning the most recent match last week.

However, it seems their rivalry is far from over. After last week's match, Hayes got in Andrade's face and engaged in some trash-talking, which escalated into an all-out brawl between the two. Andrade, unhappy with the disrespect, confronted Hayes during this week's episode of SmackDown. All signs point to a highly anticipated fourth match between these two competitors on next week's show.

#2. Nia Jax (c) vs. Mia Yim - WWE Women's Championship

Nia Jax had a celebration planned on last week’s SmackDown after winning the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam by defeating Bayley. However, the celebration was abruptly cut short when Mia Yim appeared out of nowhere and took out Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Pretty Deadly with a kendo stick.

Mia Yim has had ongoing issues with The Irresistible Force over the past few months, and it was later announced that she would now get a title shot. During this week's show, it was revealed that the WWE Women's Championship match between Nia Jax and Mia Yim will be contested as a Berlin Street Fight on next week's SmackDown.

#1. LA Knight's US Title Open Challenge

LA Knight has been riding high since winning the United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam. In his first title defense, The Megastar emerged victorious over Santos Escobar during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

However, there are no rest days ahead for the champ. In a backstage interview later in the show, Knight issued a U.S. Title Open Challenge for next week's episode of SmackDown in Berlin.

It will be interesting to see who steps up to challenge LA Knight for the gold.

