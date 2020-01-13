US town renamed after WWE Superstar King Corbin

King Corbin defeated Roman Reigns

King Corbin may have proclaimed himself to be the ruler of SmackDown after winning the WWE King of the Ring tournament, but now WWE has revealed he has expanded his rule over a whole town.

After a campaign by WWE, Suzie Razmus, the mayor of Corbin, Kentucky, renamed the town as King Corbin, Kentucky, for the single day of 12th January 2020.

King Corbin, formerly known as Baron Corbin before he won the King of the Ring Tournament in 2019, has had quite the year. Last year, he was the one to have faced Kurt Angle in the Gold Medallist's retirement match at WrestleMania. He defeated him and came away with quite a lot of heat.

Since then, he has gone on to win the tournament that has resulted in his changed name. He has also gathered quite a few Superstars around him, who have helped him regularly in his feuds, including Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and The Revival. He faced Roman Reigns in a TLC match at the pay-per-view of the same name and was able to win the match.

Heading into the Royal Rumble, he is still feuding with Reigns, who has been joined by The Usos.