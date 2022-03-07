Vader to be inducted in WWE's Hall of Fame Class of 2022

WWE has officially announced that Vader will be posthumously inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Joining him will be the first announced inductee in this year's class, The Undertaker. As first reported by Bleacher Report, his induction into the Hall of Fame is long overdue, as fans have been hoping to see Vader get inducted for several years now.

WWE subsequently confirmed the news in a tweet:

Big Van Vader, whose real name is Leon White, had a distinguished and long career, dating back to his debut in 1985. He is considered to be one of the best big men in professional wrestling as he's competed in several top promotions such as WCW, WWE, and NJPW.

He was one of the top superstars in all three promotions. Vader held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and the IWGP Heavyweight Championship three times each.

Unfortunately, the former world champion isn't alive to see WWE honor his career in such a meaningful way, as he sadly passed away in the summer of 2018. The legendary powerhouse had been battling health issues for some time but was told back in 2016 that he only had two years to live. Nonetheless, he continued to wrestle until 2017.

Who will induct Vader into the WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2022?

It's hard to know for now exactly who WWE will choose to posthumously induct Vader into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Perhaps Mick Foley would be one of the most fitting people to induct him, given their shared history with each other. Foley has spoken about The Mastadon himself and noted that the legend deserves his well-earned spot in the WWE Hall of Fame for years now.

Both of these two legendary superstars have thrilled audiences together with their iconic and hard-hitting matches during their respective careers. These matches made both even more popular than before. One of these bouts produced having a moment that is still talked about to this day.

The moment in question came in the infamous match between the two superstars that saw Foley lose half of his ear once he had gotten trapped in the ropes. Considering their history together, perhaps WWE will bring in Foley to induct Vader into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Who would you like to see induct Vader into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

