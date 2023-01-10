The Women's Divisions of both SmackDown and RAW have plenty of talented performers. That might be the case, but the divisions are not exactly equal regarding booking, reliable stars, and credible title challengers.

RAW has Bianca Belair, Nikki Cross, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Carmella, and Alexa Bliss as former Women's Champions. They also have IYO SKY, a former NXT Women's Champ.

SmackDown boasts Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, but little else in terms of other big-name stars or credible title threats. Much of that is due to strange booking and an overreliance on Flair and Rousey.

Raquel Rodriguez is clearly a priority since she's won various matches since her SmackDown debut last April. She's also had two good showings in title matches since her debut.

Outside of that, however, the women's roster of the blue brand needs some help. Here are four ways that WWE could fix the women's division on SmackDown.

#4. Commit to more than just one newer name

Shotzi has been on and off SmackDown for the last few months.

As mentioned above, both Vince McMahon and Triple H have committed to Rodriguez as a star of the future. She's been booked strongly and better than the rest of the lesser-established stars.

While seeing Liv Morgan win the SmackDown Women's title was a refreshing sight, she was never going to be booked on the same level as Rousey or Flair. Sasha Banks is gone, meaning that several newer names should be boosted.

Shotzi has the potential as a babyface alternative star with a daredevil style, but she has already lost to Rousey. Had she been given a slightly longer push instead of just one premium live event cycle, it would have helped. Having her start and win a gauntlet match could have bolstered her standing.

When WWE did book a gauntlet match to determine a challenger for Rousey, it booked Xia Li to beat both Emma and Tegan Nox. Had either one of those two been booked to last longer than Li, it would have greatly helped either woman. Instead, fans have little reason to invest in the recently returned stars.

#3. Keep Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair out of the title picture

This would be hard to do because both women are top stars in WWE. Rousey may also only be interested in championship pursuits. Because of their positions in WWE, they have received many more opportunities than others over the years.

They may bring eyes to the product, but it's been hard to take any threats seriously when it comes to their title challengers. Some opponents might put in a good effort like Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez did, but they just drift back into the division once their turn has finished.

Keeping Flair and Rousey out of the title picture can also help build up a potential title challenger. A budding performer could surprisingly advance past one or the other on the way to a title shot. It would do wonders in creating buzz for that star while also proving that The Queen and Rousey can do things other than hold titles.

#2. Shuffle some veterans from RAW to SmackDown

The Empress of Tomorrow is one of the best in-ring performers in WWE

Asuka, Doudrop, and a few other women aren't doing much at the moment. The Empress of Tomorrow was involved in the feud between Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL but hasn't been used since it ended. Rhea Ripley has been a secondary player in the ongoing saga of Dominik Mysterio and his father.

Ripley should have already won another singles title, but hasn't. Instead, Rousey, Flair, Lynch, and Belair have. Ripley has an aura unlike the others, but she hasn't been booked as a title challenger since before last year's Money in the Bank.

Adding a few underutilized veterans to SmackDown would help build some of the lesser-established and returning stars. Emma has lost more than she has won since returning. Fans need a reason to invest in returnees and call-ups, and having more credible veterans and potential title challengers on SmackDown would help.

#1. Use Flair to help build some newer and lesser-established stars

Charlotte has rarely been in storylines outside of title pursuits or defenses

The Queen has won 14 singles titles, putting the rest of the division in a tough spot. Flair is usually always on top, so it's hard for others to assume that spot. She even started and ended 2022 as a champion despite five title changes.

Morgan also beat Rousey and not The Queen. A title run longer than two months could have created a lasting buzz. Rousey was only out of the picture for Clash at the Castle. A good portion of the audience is also tired of seeing The Queen with a Championship.

Triple H should use Flair in the same way that Sheamus was used on SmackDown over the last year - to test up-and-coming stars. Sheamus did fantastic work against Gunther and Solo Sikoa in 2022 and 2023. He lost to both but grew his profile in the process.

For the women of WWE, getting a win over Charlotte would do wonders for their careers. Whenever she faces a new opponent or a lesser-pushed star, there is little reason to invest in the match. If she starts losing every third match to stars other than Rousey, it will help the rest of the division as well as The Queen.

