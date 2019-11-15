Varun Dhawan and Charlotte Flair dance to a Bollywood song

Arunava Ghoshal 15 Nov 2019

Charlotte Flair in India

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is currently in India for a three-day promotional tour, which culminates on 16th November. The Queen is in Mumbai for the first two days of her stay in the country and on the last day, she will interact with the WWE Universe in India at Bengaluru Comic-Con.

Also read: Charlotte Flair meets athletes from Special Olympics Bharat, calls it the best part of her India trip (Exclusive)

The first leg of the tour in Mumbai featured Charlotte Flair meet and greet the Indian Special Olympics athletes on the occasion of Children's Day. Today, the former SmackDown Women's Champion met renowned Bollywood superstar, Varun Dhawan, and as seen in the video below, the duo danced to a tune from Dhawan's upcoming Street Dancer 3D movie.

Such a pleasure meeting u Charlotte. You truly are a queen ❤️. Charlotte already dancing on a street dancer song https://t.co/cREgl9saBf — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 15, 2019

Charlotte cheerfully admitted that she couldn't keep up with the steps and went on to request Varun to attend the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment, WWE WrestleMania.

Thank you for today! I would not call that dancing but I tried 😉 see you at mania 🤟🏻 https://t.co/tHZ4iKuDBX — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 15, 2019

Before heading to the United States, Flair will appear at Bengaluru Comic-Con tomorrow to spend quality time with her fans in India. Team Sportskeeda will be present on-ground to provide you the latest updates as they unfold.

