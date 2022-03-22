Veer Mahaan reacts to RAW debut date confirmation

Veer Mahaan's impending arrival on WWE RAW has been teased for months now. The company finally confirmed a date for his debut, and the Indian-born wrestler has some thoughts on this update.

Since November 2021, teasers showing glimpses of the former Veer have been airing on the red brand with the caption "coming soon to RAW". WWE has finally confirmed the date of his re-debut to be April 4, the RAW after WrestleMania 38.

It's become something of a joke on social media that Mahaan has been taking so long to get to WWE television. With the date finally set, Mahaan himself took to Twitter to thank fans for being patient and issued a warning to any peers that might stand in his way:

Dedicated to the optimistic and positive of my fans that kept their fists raised high in support.

I heard you.

Yeah, the man is coming. He always was.

I'm clearing that path ahead. Don't stand in the way.

Better yet....please try!

#veermahaan
#wwe
#tigerstorm
#wweraw

Veer has been wrestling on WWE Main Event - which is shot before TV tapings - for a few weeks now.

Mahaan made his original WWE TV debut on NXT in March of 2020, going by his real name Rinku Singh. He and Saurav Gurjar formed the tag team Indus Sher. His main roster debut came on May 10 2021 episode of RAW, where he joined Shanky and Jinder Mahal in a three-man stable.

Veer Mahaan's life before WWE has been made into a movie

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Indian reality TV show "Million Dollar Arm," finalists, Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel sign free-agent deals to pitch for the Pirates, November 24, 2008. Indian reality TV show "Million Dollar Arm," finalists, Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel sign free-agent deals to pitch for the Pirates, November 24, 2008. https://t.co/JTvcOPiSXB

Veer Mahaan (real name Rinku Singh) used to be a baseball player before turning to professional wrestling. His journey - along with fellow Indian baseball player Dinesh Patel - was made into a movie in 2014 called Million Dollar Arm.

Rinku won a competition for the of the movie's namesake in 2008. The competition was conducted in India to find the fastest and most accurate pitcher in the country. He won the competition out of 37,000 participants.

In 2009, he was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates and became the first Indian to play in a professional baseball game in the US. Veer played his last game in 2016. In January 2018, he signed a deal with WWE.

