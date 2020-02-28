Velveteen Dream gives his verdict on Goldberg defeating The Fiend

Velveteen Dream has never faced Goldberg

Velveteen Dream has revealed that he has no issues with how Goldberg returned to in-ring action at WWE Super ShowDown, while he also joked that the Hall of Famer defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt by using one of Matt Riddle’s moves.

The main event of the Saudi Arabia show saw Goldberg win the Universal Championship in a three-minute match after he hit “The Fiend” with a Jackhammer.

The new Universal Champion’s execution of the Jackhammer has been criticised by many WWE fans, as the move looked more like a variation of a regular suplex than his trademark finisher.

Riddle, a long-time critic of Goldberg’s work, has been using his own Jackhammer – The Brohammer – in some of his recent matches, and now Velveteen Dream has jokingly suggested that Goldberg used Riddle’s new move at Super ShowDown.

The DREAM takes no issues with the return of @Goldberg



But 2 use The BROHammer....



C’Mon BILL! What’re U Thinkin’#BROSGonnaGetU — My Name Is DREAM (@DreamWWE) February 28, 2020

What’s next for Goldberg?

After one of the most controversial PPV finishes in recent memory, WWE has confirmed that Goldberg will appear on the February 28 episode of SmackDown.

WWE’s preview of the show has teased that “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt could emerge to confront Goldberg, while it has also speculated that a new member from the SmackDown roster could target the Universal Champion.