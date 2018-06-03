WWE News: Velveteen Dream on John Cena's "The One" comments

What did this mysterious Superstar make of John Cena's comments?

Velveteen Dream (Left) and Ricochet (Right) are involved in a feud that's set to reach a crescendo at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II

What’s the story?

Velveteen Dream has taken to social media so as to weigh in on John Cena’s praise for the former.

Apparently, Dream is more than ready to perform with Cena inside the squared circle.

In case you didn’t know…

Velveteen Dream competed on the WWE reality show “Tough Enough”, and rose to prominence after securing an NXT contract and performing for the WWE’s yellow brand since 2015.

Dream is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the professional wrestling industry today—with several notable personalities in the business touting him to be WWE’s next big star.

The heart of the matter

At a recent MegaCon convention in Florida, Cena revealed that he was recently at the WWE Performance Center and spoke to NXT Superstars, so as to help the up-and-comers learn the ropes of the trade.

Cena added that he’s inspired by their hunger and how hard they work—noting that, in fact, he hopes to perform with them on an NXT show in the future.

Additionally, Cena was probed as to whether he’d like facing Adam Cole, Ricochet or Velveteen Dream, in response to which he stated—

"My answer is going to upset some people but I would rather face Velveteen Dream…You know in those Star Wars movies with the Jedi and he says something like, 'I think that is the One.' I got that odd, mental and great feeling about Velveteen Dream."

Furthermore, in response to Cena’s aforementioned “The One” comments regarding him, Velveteen Dream reverted back with a tweet stating—

“Whenever He Wants. The DREAM Is Here....The DREAM Is Here!”

Whenever He Wants



The DREAM Is Here....



The DREAM



Is



Here! https://t.co/5b0oaAKwP0 — DREAMSTER (@VelveteenWWE) June 2, 2018

What’s next?

Dream is presently engaged in a feud with Ricochet on WWE’s NXT brand—with the duo set to compete in a match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II.

The aforementioned NXT TakeOver event takes place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 16th.

Would you like to see Velveteen Dream face John Cena do battle inside the ring? Sound off in the comments!