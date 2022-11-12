The Women's Royal Rumble match first started in 2018. Asuka won and challenged Charlotte Flair at the Show of Shows. As is the case for most stars facing Flair at WrestleMania, The Empress of Tomorrow lost.

After Asuka's win, Becky Lynch won in 2019 while Flair was victorious in 2020. Bianca Belair outlasted 29 other women in 2021 while Ronda Rousey returned to WWE and won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

As opposed to 2020 and 2021, the women's roster has been replenished. Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Mia Yim, Emma, and Raquel Rodriguez became part of the main roster in 2022. Lynch, Lacey Evans, Rousey, and Bayley have also returned.

With more women on the roster, it would seem like there are more viable options to win the 2023 event. Here are five very early picks for stars who could win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

#5 Raquel Rodriguez is moving up the ranks

The former NXT star joined SmackDown this year

Rodriguez is a former NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's Tag Team Champ. She joined SmackDown following WrestleMania 38 and has been heavily protected.

She's won almost all of her matches, except for a strong showing when challenging SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Rodriguez also had a week-long run with the WWE Women's Tag titles with Aliyah.

The former NXT Women's titleholder is a building block for the future, especially after witnessing her early booking. She's a favorite to win next year and/or eliminate most women.

#4 Bayley is still one of the top women in WWE

Sasha Banks and Bayley are the two Horsewomen of NXT who haven't won a Royal Rumble match. Both Flair and Lynch have accomplished the feat. With Banks' status still up in the air, it's possible that her rival, Bayley, could be a favorite to win in 2023.

Bayley returned from injury at SummerSlam but has lost in her attempts to dethrone RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Even with those setbacks, the former SmackDown Women's Champion is still among the top performers in WWE.

Few women can cut promos like Bayley. She's also come back with her own faction. One way for that group to get the spotlight beyond the Women's Tag titles would be for Bayley to win the 2023 Royal Rumble.

#3 Charlotte Flair could become a two-time Royal Rumble winner

When will Charlotte Flair return to WWE?

Despite a constant presence around title pictures in WWE, Flair has always been a threat to win any event with a title shot attached. She won in 2020 and has been out of action since dropping the SmackDown Women's belt to Ronda Rousey in May.

The Queen needs an extended period away from the title scenes in WWE to add more depth to her character. With a huge featured match at WrestleMania on the line, however, it wouldn't be a surprise if she became the first woman to win twice.

The roster is better stocked with potential future Women's Champs, but WWE may still rely on Flair when she comes back.

#2 Becky Lynch is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling

The Man could return from injury at the Royal Rumble

Like Flair, Lynch has already won a Royal Rumble match. Even with that win, the title shot she earned against Rousey turned into a triple threat involving Flair. As a result, fans have never seen a one-on-one encounter between The Man and Rousey.

Some rumors have suggested that the WWE Universe might finally get that one-on-one showdown at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. Lynch is technically a member of RAW while Rousey is the SmackDown Women's Champion.

The most logical way for the match to happen would be a second Royal Rumble win for Lynch. Other stars could use the Royal Rumble win more than Lynch, but she's still one of WWE's top stars. She, like Flair, is always a threat to win a Rumble if she's in the match.

#1 Rhea Ripley deserves another title run

Ripley has been terrorizing the RAW roster with Judgment Day

Ripley and Belair are in the same boat. They have both been on the main roster for nearly three years. They both won titles at WrestleMania 37 with Belair winning the 2021 Royal Rumble. Unlike Belair, however, Ripley hasn't sniffed the title scene since dropping the RAW Women's belt to Flair at that year's Money in the Bank.

Belair, on the other hand, has been in the title picture ever since her win. Ripley and Belair were supposed to square off at this year's Money in the Bank but The Nightmare missed it due to a medical issue.

The two also crossed paths during the most recent episode of RAW. For that reason, the two women need to face off for the title. Belair has already had a reign of over seven months. Ripley deserves a longer title run, and could start by winning the 2023 Royal Rumble.

