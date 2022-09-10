Veteran feels Sami Zayn could team up with 7-time champion and feud with The Bloodline (Exclusive)

A babyface turn for Sami Zayn looks inevitable following his widely-acclaimed work with The Bloodline. Dutch Mantell, too, is eagerly looking forward to Zayn's potential turn and feels he could team up with Kevin Owens for a short-term program with The Bloodline.

The honorary member of the dominant faction has been incredibly entertaining on TV ever since he began associating himself with Roman Reigns and his brothers.

Reigns and his group are expected to betray Sami Zayn at some point shortly, and Mantell wishes to see Owens involved in the feud when it happens. In case you missed it, Zayn and Owens even shared a heartfelt moment after SmackDown went off the air a few weeks ago in Montreal.

Mantell believes that real-life best friends can form an alliance and challenge The Bloodline, which has the potential to be a compelling weekly angle for SmackDown. Here's what the former WWE manager had to say about the proposed storyline on this week's Smack Talk:

"That's a good thing; you're expecting it anyway. But I think when they do, and Kevin Owens joins him, which would be a logical partner," said Dutch Mantell. "I think they've got at least two weeks of bang, bang TV. They turn on Sami; he is fighting them all; all of a sudden, they've got him down, and Kevin Owens, he does the second bang! They team up, and you know the people wanting to shake hands, and they do. And they go to war. What matches will those guys have? They will!" [54:24 - 55:00]

"He brings a lot of creativity" - Dutch Mantell on Sami Zayn's recent run in WWE

While Reigns and his Samoan cousins deserve credit for their dominance in WWE, Sami Zayn has played a crucial role in enhancing the entertainment value of The Bloodline over the past few months.

Dutch Mantell praised Zayn for "bringing a lot of life" to his performances and said that the 38-year-old superstar was one of the most creative minds in the business. Mantell stated that a showdown with Reigns' Bloodline is the next step in The Master Strategist's on-screen evolution.

The former manager can't wait for WWE to pull the trigger on the highly-anticipated rivalry, as he added below:

"Sami, his stuff his good. He brings a lot of life. He brings a lot of creativity to it. But what I'm thinking now, I want to go ahead and think, you know it's coming. Somewhere, when are they going to do the swerve with Sami? When are they going to pull the trigger on him?" [53:50 - 54:20]

Sami Zayn was featured prominently on Friday's show alongside The Usos and was at ringside for Solo Sikoa's in-ring debut on the main roster. Fans will have to wait and see how their equation develops in the coming weeks.

Would you like to see Zayn and Owens join forces to take on The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh