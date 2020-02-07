Veteran warns Darby Allin his in-ring style could put his life at risk

Darby Allin

One of wrestling's most experienced announcers Tony Schiavone has spoken of his concern for Darby Allin, who has started to make waves in the industry.

With WWE and AEW dominating much of the business but the independent scene also performing strongly on a global scale, it is now taking all types of invention and creativity to forge ahead and succeed.

For AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, that leads to some worry. The 62-year-old former WWE and WCW announcer has admitted he feels some are having to push themselves beyond natural limits to get noticed.

In an interview with The Mirror in the UK, Schiavone said

"I think there’s a pressure to be seen, and to perform. And what I mean by ‘be seen’ is by a major promotion, to see something an athlete has done on YouTube or online. The pressure to be seen and do something spectacular, and that pressure concerns me"

Particularly of concern to the veteran broadcaster was Darby Allin. Schiavone admitted he warned the 27-year-old, who has swiftly made a name for himself in AEW with bouts against Chris Jericho and John Moxley last late year, to take fewer risks.

He said:

"I had many discussions with him and said to him ‘You’re not going to be around long if you keep doing things like this!’ It really concerned me because I’ve seen him do some absolutely crazy things. He just kind of shrugged it off as it if it was just something he had to be doing now to be seen and be an athlete that stands out. That does concern me with those kids."

