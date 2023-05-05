Vicious assault by "free agent" aiming to injure Roman Reigns may finally force him to drop his WWE titles

The WWE Draft is now done and Roman Reigns has had his place on WWE SmackDown confirmed alongside the rest of the Bloodline. However, with there being internal issues within the Bloodline, Reigns' position is no longer as strong as it used to be in the past.

There has been conflict within the Bloodline for some time now, although they have not really surfaced completely. A WWE Superstar who was not drafted over the SmackDown and RAW drafts might decide to take advantage of this — Baron Corbin.

While it was expected that it might be Cody Rhodes who finally dethroned the superstar, he was drafted to RAW, so it seems for the time being, he is being kept separate from him. However, after not being drafted to either brand, Baron Corbin might be feeling like he needs to make a statement.

The star's position in the company has been in free fall ever since JBL abandoned him and this might be the perfect way for him to establish himself yet again. If the rest of the Bloodline is ever busy for one night, this would leave Reigns open for an assault. While the Tribal Chief is more than capable of defending himself, even he would not be ready for a surprise assault.

Baron Corbin could take the opportunity to attack Roman Reigns, while furious with his own position in WWE. Given Corbin's history of viciousness, this could easily injure the star. The star reportedly expressed interest in taking time off after WrestleMania, and this would give him the perfect excuse, while also getting him to drop the championships.

Baron Corbin could try to force WWE authority figures to draft him by attacks on Roman Reigns and other stars

Baron Corbin will clearly be devastated to not be chosen by either RAW or SmackDown after the WWE Draft.

The anger from being overlooked once again might force his hand. Assaulting Roman Reigns would clearly get everyone's attention in the company, and might even get him assigned to a brand for a change, and put in the limelight for once.

Corbin might end up regretting this decision at some point, but in the short term, it would appear to fulfill his goal.

