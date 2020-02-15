Vickie Guerrero on the new "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show" podcast, her inspiration for starting it and more (Exclusive)

A regularly-featured talent in WWE from 2005 through 2014, few 21st-century performers have had as impactful of a career within professional wrestling as Vickie Guerrero. Beyond being a long-running on-screen General Manager of both RAW and SmackDown, Guerrero was involved in countless storylines involving top WWE Superstars, including Edge, Dolph Ziggler, The Undertaker, Big Show, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, and husband Eddie.

But in recent years, Vickie has reinvented herself as an artist and a podcaster. As featured on the most recent edition of Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea, Guerrero is the host of the popular Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show. Excuse Me -- of course named after Guerrero's unforgettable catch phrase -- is a weekly podcast which launched in September 2019 and has already featured Brandi Rhodes, Ruby Riott, Nick Aldis, Alicia Atout, Sammy Guevara, Candice Michelle, surfer Bethany Hamilton and the aforementioned Adam "Edge" Copeland as guests.

I had the absolutely pleasure of speaking with Vickie Guerrero by phone on February 12, 2020 about Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, career goals and plenty more. The full chat is embedded below for your listening pleasure -- and will also appear on a future edition of the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast -- while I have exclusively transcribed part of it for Sportskeeda.

More on Vickie Guerrero -- including Excuse Me, upcoming appearances, her forthcoming book and other projects -- can be found online at www.vickieguerrero.net. Oh, for the record, and she is one of the nicest people you will ever encounter.

On who or what inspired her to start her own podcast

Vickie Guerrero: I never thought about having a podcast because my forte was being interviewed all the time, so that was the easy part. My co-host Gerry Strauss, he had interviewed me before, I knew him through the years, he said, "Would you ever be interested in doing a podcast?" I thought, "I'm not tech-savvy to do all the connections and the editing stuff." He said, "I'll take care of that, I just need your name." (laughs)

So he pretty much put it simple that "If I get your name, we can do this together." We hit it off and make a great team. Everything has been a lot of fun. I love researching the people, I love having them come on the show, it's my chance to highlight other people... here's so much great talent from all kinds of genres that I'm loving to put under the spotlight and showcase what they've been up to.

On her booking her first guest

Vickie Guerrero: I think it was more about availability. As you know [as a podcaster], you try and get guests and content and it depends on everyone's schedule. But my first ones were Edge and Michelle McCool. I just love these guys dearly and we had a lot to talk about with working together and we also have a friendship outside the business. It was a perfect fit and everything went really smooth. I love to talk, so it wasn't hard for me to get a conversation going with these guys. (laughs)