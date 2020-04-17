Vickie Guerrero shares heartwarming story about Howard Finkel and Eddie Guerrero

Vickie Guerrero took to Twitter to share a heartwarming story about The Fink from the time of Eddie Guerrero's passing.

The voice of WWE, Howard Finkel, breathed his last earlier today at the age of 69.

Eddie Guerrero and Howard Finkel

The world of professional wrestling plunged into mourning with the news of the passing of legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel earlier today. Messages started pouring in from all around the world, remembering the voice that was synonymous with WWE for over 40 years.

Vickie Guerrero, the wife of late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, took to Twitter to share a heartwarming story from the time of her late husband's passing.

She recalled the time of Eddie Guerrero's passing when The Fink escorted Eddie from Minneapolis, the place where Latino Heat breathed his last, to their home in Phoenix, Arizona.

I’m sad to hear of the passing of Howard Finkel! He was a gentleman and kind soul! I will always be debted to him for escorting Eddie from Minneapolis to Phoenix after he passed. When he called me....he said...”I don’t want Eddie to be flown home by himself”. RIP love you friend pic.twitter.com/gZM1ZMCltQ — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) April 16, 2020

For those unaware, Howard Finkel was the first employee hired by WWE (then known as WWWF) by Vince McMahon Sr. way back in 1974 and was an active announcer until the end of the millennium. In fact, it was The Fink who had come up with the term 'WrestleMania', a name that has since become immortal in the books of professional wrestling history.

Howard Finkel breathed his last earlier today at the age of 69. It was reported that his health was in a bad state and was wheelchair-bound after he had suffered a stroke last year.

We here at Sportskeeda would like to express our sincerest condolences to Howard Finkel's near and dear ones. The Fink has been synonymous with some of the cherished wrestling moments in our memories and will always be remembered as the voice of WWE.