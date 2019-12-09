Victoria talks possible reason why she's not invited to WWE reunions

Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria recently appeared on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, and opened up on a variety of topics. Victoria talked about not being invited to any of WWE's special reunion shows, and went into detail as to why she is being excluded from those shows.

Victoria recalled an incident from the past where she wasn't allowed backstage, and she tweeted about it in the heat of the moment. The former WWE Diva believes that this is probably the reason why she has not been invited to WWE reunions ever since.

"It's a little hurtful, I'll be honest with you. I don't know if it's because I went to TNA. I did a tweet in the past. I went to the first Women's Ladder Match, of course. I knew all the cameramen, cable guys, and sound crew, but of course, everyone else changed. They were like, oh my God, what are you doing here? You have to go back and say hi to everybody. I said that I wanted to watch the show live because I don't like to see it on the monitor. I wanted to go backstage and say my congratulations to all the girls...

"He came back and said that they aren't letting anybody backstage, my feelings were hurt and I ended up tweeting about it. You don't air your laundry, which was my bad, but I was just really hurt. I felt like I wasn't needed anymore. I shouldn't have tweeted it but I was really hurt. I am an impulsive person. I should have thought about it a little longer."

Victoria was a WWE mainstay for almost a decade, before retiring from the company in 2009. She spent the next few years in Impact Wrestling, and also worked in the indies. Victoria has won the WWE Women's title on two separate occasions.

One of the biggest highlights of her career came at WrestleMania 20 in Madison Square Garden, where she defeated Molly Holly to retain her Women's title.

