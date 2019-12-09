4-time World Champion explains what Cain Velasquez needs to do to succeed in WWE

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 10:01 IST SHARE

Cain Velasquez

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio recently sat down with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, and discussed a variety of topics. The former WWE Champion had some words of advice for Cain Velasquez.

Del Rio went into detail on whether Velasquez will succeed in WWE. He stated that the former UFC World Champion needs to bring more personality and entertain the crowd if he wants to succeed in Pro Wrestling. He then added that he's sure Cain will do well in WWE.

"In pro wrestling, Cain Velasquez needs to be Cain Velasquez. He needs to bring more personality—or let that personality out. It’s different than in an MMA fight. But for pro wrestling, he needs to completely entertain the crowd and have fun.

"Cain was actually an option for my fight inside the cage, but he had different plans with UFC and pro wrestling. I’m 100% sure that Cain is going to be just fine."

Also read: WWE Superstar recalls incident where Luke Harper saved him from a broken neck, gives his best wishes

Cain Velasquez made his shocking WWE debut back in October, on the FOX premiere of SmackDown Live. The former UFC Champion proceeded to attack Brock Lesnar, who had just won the WWE title by squashing Kofi Kingston. Velasquez met Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel for the WWE title, but failed to win the belt.