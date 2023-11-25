Video of CM Punk allegedly at SmackDown arena surfaces on social media: Is it real or fake?

Over the last few weeks, the potential return of CM Punk to WWE has been a topic of discussion among wrestling fans. Given the upcoming Survivor Series is at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, many fans believe Punk’s return to the Stamford-based promotion is inevitable. In fact, Punk’s potential return has become such a topic of discussion that many believe he will be present on SmackDown tonight.

On social media, there are images of the 45-year-old outside the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Since these images came to light, social media has gone crazy, with many expecting to see CM Punk tonight. However, there are a select few who are also questioning the authenticity of these images and videos.

To answer this question, the viral images of CM Punk being spotted outside SmackDown are from April of this year when The Second City Saint showed up at the Allstate Arena during an episode of RAW. In the video, Punk can be seen talking with Tamina in the parking lot.

It's not a recent video, and thus, the return of Punk to the Stamford-based promotion is still not assured. However, given the hype around it, it will be interesting to see if The Best in the World makes his return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Over the last few weeks, WWE has teased Punk's return on several occasions. From superstars to commentators, many top names within the company have referenced Punk and his iconic one-liners. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him at the Premium Live Event.