Which WWE star was CM Punk spotted with during RAW in Chicago? Hint- it was a former champion

A major WWE RAW moment this week did not even occur on screen, but possibly backstage after CM Punk's presence was shared. Various sources have confirmed that this indeed took place, but footage containing the current AEW star with a current WWE superstar was enough to convince fans it did indeed happen.

A video from a fan showcased CM Punk talking with Tamina in the parking lot of Allstate Arena. A fan was also heard yelling that they recognized the 44-year-old star and that they wouldn't say anything about seeing him if he took a photo with them. It's unknown what Punk and the former Women's Tag Team Champion were discussing and if this interaction took place before or after his return backstage.

This week's episode of WWE RAW took place in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of the current AEW star. It was said that during his visit, he met up with a few stars, including Triple H. It was also said that he cleared the air with The Miz. Punk was reportedly later asked to leave by Vince McMahon, the former complying calmly.

Punk was last seen on TV in September during AEW's post-All Out media scrum. His comments during the conference led to a brawl-out incident backstage, including the likes of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, which may have been a factor in Punk's absence. Still, it was also reported that he was healing from an injury.

What was the possible reason behind CM Punk's WWE RAW visit?

Rumors regarding Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion made headlines a year ago after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon and then the 44-year-old's backstage brawl. As it turns out, these factors may be related to the reason he was present on RAW tonight.

According to Dave Meltzer, a possible reason why CM Punk was backstage was that "he wanted back." The AEW star noted the rumors surrounding a return last year, but Punk is still under contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“The feeling in WWE was that he was there because he wanted back. Obviously, there were talks of him going back, whatever it was, late last year. But he couldn’t go because he was still under contract. And my impression is this was with Paul Levesque in charge and not Vince, and my impression was they didn’t have any interest in him at that time.”

From the looks of it, CM Punk's backstage visit on WWE RAW is possibly due to personal or professional ones. Still, it remains to be seen if anything else will transpire after his visit.

