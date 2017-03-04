Video: Cody Rhodes attempts a moonsault off the top of the steel cage

Another Cody special, ladies and gentlemen!

Please don't die...please don’t die! Bah GAWD!

What’s the story?

Cody freaking Rhodes is at it again! The man who’s been making headlines ever since he left WWE faced Kurt Angle at a Northeast Wrestling (NEW) show in a Steel Cage Match. This was the third and final outing between the two, with the scores tied at one a piece.

You have to expect a leap off the cage whenever Angle is locked up inside the dreaded structure (remember Angle’s leap of faith on Benoit on a RAW is War 2001 episode?), only this time, Rhodes took the initiative and did the honours.

While Cody’s done it before in the WWE, this one's pretty epic too and you can watch it below:

Cody Rhodes is a crazy person pic.twitter.com/tSc7onx5dE — Dan Weiner (@DanWeiner) March 4, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Cody has been killing it (literally, as he almost killed a Donovan Dijak with a chair shot at a show) in the independent circuit ever since he departed from the WWE. Apart from wrestling regularly for What Culture Pro Wrestling (WCPW), Ring Of Honor (ROH) and a few appearances for Impact Wrestling, Rhodes is part of the Bullet Club with the American Nightmare Cody moniker.

As he’s mentioned in various interviews, Cody is having a great time in the indies as the bookers too have been treating him as a top tier talent, which he certainly is. As for Angle, this was his final indy appearance before he moves to WWE for a Hall of Famer induction and a possible in-ring role post the ceremony.

He could even return as the RAW GM manager according to rumours that are doing the rounds.

The heart of the matter

The three-match series ended with Cody winning with a Small Package. Although he missed the moonsault, the fans were on their feet and the spot made the match even better. As expected, it was a brilliant bout from both the stars and a fitting way to end Angle’s indy run.

Angle took to the mic and thanked the fans in attendance at the NEW show. However, Rhodes also had a suggestion for the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer when he said that there is always a place for him in the Bullet Club if he didn’t like where he was going (WWE).

What’s next?

Angle is on his way WWE and is expected to make his TV return after over a decade on the RAW and SmackDown episodes after WrestleMania, as confirmed by PWInsider. Oh it’s true, it’s damn true. Rhodes, on the other hand, is expected to be at upcoming NJPW shows and is also looking to resume his feud with Moose in Impact Wrestling, who called him out at the recently concluded tapings.

Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes work as a couple in Impact Wrestling and have been involved in an angle with Moose, which was stalled for a brief period and now looks to see it’s end soon.

Sportskeeda’s take

Cody is doing justice on the indy scene by living up to his immense potential. Apart from the aforementioned chair shot to an ROH wrestler, he even delivered a brutal finisher to his own wife during another show. He’s making the news and in devastating fashion.

WWE likes to see its talents do well on the indy circuit and eventually reach ou to them for a return somewhere down the line. Cody himself has said he would love to return to his former company, but for now, he intends to leave a long-lasting mark on the proving grounds of professional wrestling. And we as fans couldn’t be moe satisfied.