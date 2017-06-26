WWE Video: Jinder Mahal gets an incredible ovation in at Vancouver Live Event

WWE Champion Jinder received a deafening ovation for his entrance at the SmackDown exclusive Vancouver Live Event.

Mahal received a thunderous ovation at the event

What’s the story?

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal came out to a thunderous ovation at WWE’s Vancouver Live Event on 24th June 2017. Jinder was introduced by the Singh brothers Samir and Sunil and made his entrance to a great response from the Canadian crowd in attendance.

In case you didn’t know...

Jinder Mahal is the current WWE Champion. He won the WWE Championship from Randy Orton at WWE’s Backlash Pay Per View on 21st May 2017 and went on to successfully defend the belt in a rematch against Orton at the 18th June Money In The Bank Pay Per View as well.

The 30-year-old Mahal is a native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada and his accomplices, The Singh Brothers, belong to British Columbia, Canada as well.

The heart of the matter

WWE was in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada for a SmackDown-exclusive Live Event. The Live Event was a part of the “SummerSlam HeatWave” tour of house shows and featured several matches and title defences.

Samir and Sunil Singh (The Singh Brothers) came out for the main event of the evening and introduced the “Modern Day Maharajah” Jinder Mahal. It is interesting to note that there was a very loud reaction to The Singh Brothers as well, considering that they’re from British Columbia as well.

Jinder Mahal came out next, with a veil wrapped around his face. He then took it off, paid his respects to the WWE Championship and walked down to the ring. The whole entrance was welcomed by the crowd with a thunderous ovation and the video of Jinder’s entrance can be seen below:

Jinder Mahal and the Singh Bros pop last night in Vancouver was wild pic.twitter.com/1MhCpaCZHp — WrestlinGifs (@WrestlinGifs) June 25, 2017

After Jinder’s entrance was done, he addressed the crowd, which also included a large number of Punjabis. Jinder’s promo was also met with a lot of cheers.

Seth Rollins then made a surprise entrance and challenged Jinder to a match for the WWE Championship, which subsequently took place. Jinder ended up being disqualified after The Singh Brothers interfered but still managed to retain his title.

What’s next?

Jinder Mahal is probably going to be defending his WWE Championship at WWE’s Battleground 2017 Pay Per View. The event will be held at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 23rd July 2017.

It has been rumoured that Jinder Mahal might end up facing Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison match at the event.

Author’s take

Jinder Mahal has the look, the charisma and the personality to pull off being a credible WWE Champion. While a lot of fans were initially sceptical of him being a WWE Champion, Jinder has so far managed to do an incredible job with the strap and it wouldn’t hurt to see him as the WWE Champion for the foreseeable future.

Personally, I love what the WWE has done with Jinder and I really respect the amount of commitment and dedication that the big man has put into his new role at the WWE. If anyone deserves it all, it’s him!

