WWE News: Seth Rollins challenged Jinder Mahal at WWE Live Event

Seth Rollins had a match for the WWE Championship with Jinder Mahal.

Rollins had a match with Mahal

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins made an appearance on the 24th June 2017 Vancouver Live Event and challenged Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship. The appearance was a surprise as the show was a SmackDown-exclusive one and Seth Rollins is a RAW Superstar.

A few Tweets chronicling his appearance can be seen below:

Seth Rollins aparece en el evento de #SDLive desde Vancouver, para confrontar al campeón de WWE, Jinder Mahal. pic.twitter.com/zQGlkfVtih — ProWrestling Español (@ProWrestlingEsp) June 25, 2017

@WWERollins challenging for the WWE title against @JinderMahal at #WWEVancouver ! But he's from Raw!! This is SmackDown!! pic.twitter.com/Fjhx7wOIJC — Real Fake Scooter (@ScooterQHanson) June 25, 2017

@WWERollins you can come back to Vancouver at anytime, was a great surprise...especially if you are putting people through tables! pic.twitter.com/IXP2NFL9RE — Alex Fanning (@ARK_Fanning) June 25, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Seth Rollins, who was recently announced as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K18, has been embroiled in a feud with Bray Wyatt for the past few weeks. Rollins and Wyatt are expected to face off at the Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View.

The heart of the matter

WWE held a SmackDown-exclusive Live Event in Vancouver, Canada last night (24th July 2017) as part of their SummerSlam 2017 Heatwave tour.

During the event, Jinder Mahal came out with the Singh brothers and addressed the crowd. Seth Rollins then made a surprise appearance to a massive pop from the crowd, cut a promo and had a match with Jinder Mahal with the WWE Championship on the line.

A video of Rollins’ promo challenging Jinder can be seen below:

Also read: Twitter reacts to Seth Rollins being the cover Superstar for WWE 2K18

Jinder Mahal ended up defending his title via disqualification when the Singh brothers interfered. However, Rollins ended up taking care of business and beat down both of them, before Powerbombing Jinder through a table. A video of the powerbomb can be seen below:

It has been reported that Seth Rollins was a last minute fill-in for Shinsuke Nakamura, who was originally supposed to face Jinder for the WWE Championship at the Live Event.

What’s next?

Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt are currently in a feud, which is expected to result in a match at the RAW-exclusive Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View on July 9th, 2017. As far as Jinder is concerned, he will be defending his title at Battleground 2017 in what is being rumoured to be a Punjabi Prison match.

Author’s take

Cross-brand appearances on Live Events and maybe even on television will be more commonplace during WWE’s SummerSlam Heatwave Tour. The whole purpose of the tour is to promote SummerSlam, which is an event that will feature Superstars and matches from both SmackDown as well as RAW.

With a Brock Lesnar appearance at a SmackDown-exclusive Live Event also recently confirmed, these house shows are going to get incredibly interesting!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com